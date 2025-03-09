St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis relishing Scottish football intensity and pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis relishing Scottish football intensity and pressure

The Latvian international arrived at the end of January.

By Eric Nicolson
Daniels Balodis in the main stand at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone photocall.
Daniels Balodis has a lot of big games to look forward to. Image: SNS.

The “intensity” of the Scottish Premiership has been neither a surprise nor a disappointment to St Johnstone defender, Daniels Balodis.

And the Latvian international is ready for the temperature to rise even higher when league turns to cup.

“I wanted to come to this country because of the quality of the teams and the intensity of the football here,” said Balodis, who made his debut in the Scottish Cup against Hamilton Accies and now faces a quarter-final trip to Livingston on Monday night.

“It is very exciting. I just want to help the team get better results.

“I needed the time to get used to it here because, before I came, I hadn’t played for a while.

“It was a month without playing.

“That was a problem at first, but I feel good and feel in shape now.

St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis in action against Dundee.
Daniels Balodis in action against Dundee last weekend. Image: SNS.

“Cup games are something different. It’s another kind of pressure.

“You need to prepare well because they’re always a fight.

“I have won the cup in Latvia before (scoring an equaliser for RFS to take their final to extra-time).

“That is something I always wanted to do.

“I also won the league back home, which is bigger, but I hadn’t won the cup so getting that last season was massive for me.”

Bozo Mikulic absence

For his first three games in St Johnstone colours, Balodis played alongside Bozo Mikulic, a former opponent in Latvian football.

The Croatian’s season-ending injury has increased the need for the January recruit to fill a leadership role at the back.

“It was a real shame to find out about Bozo,” said Balodis. “Away from the pitch we speak a lot and are good friends.

Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic. Image: SNS.

“I knew him a little bit from Lavia because we played against each other there and when I arrived in Scotland he helped me a lot.

“We got the bus together on the way to training.

“It has been hard for all the team but that is football. We just have to push forward.

“I came here with it in my mind to help with the leadership so I have obviously tried to do as much as I can on that front.”

Big games keep coming

A Scottish Cup quarter-final, crucial league games in a relegation battle and possibly a World Cup qualifier against England – there will be no drop-off in the importance of the fixtures for Balodis in March.

“Right now, all my focus is on St Johnstone and getting through the Livingston game, so we are in the next round of the Scottish Cup,” he said.

“The next game is always the most important one.

“Every game counts the same, it doesn’t matter if it’s England at Wembley or it’s Livingston in the cup, you have to treat it exactly the same.

“You always have to be at your best and be well prepared.”

