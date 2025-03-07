Why Livingston boss David Martindale was sick of the sight of St Johnstone

Livingston boss, David Martindale, has admitted that he grew weary of facing St Johnstone.

But, after coming up against the Perth side 24 times in six seasons while they were both in the Premiership, absence has made the heart grow fonder.

And, with the two teams now in different divisions and about to contest a Scottish Cup quarter-final, Martindale is finally excited about the fixture once again.

“I’m really looking forward to playing St Johnstone this year,” he said.

“Hand on heart, after the first year of being in the Premiership, that’s the first time I’ve said that in about six years.

“St Johnstone fans are probably saying the same thing.

“I’ll guarantee there are St Johnstone fans really looking forward to this fixture because they’ve not played us this season.

“Normally St Johnstone against Livingston in the Premiership wasn’t the most appealing.

“But I’m actually looking forward to the game now because it’s a new manager, new players, different style.

“Whether it’s a better style to previous managers, who knows. Time will tell. But it’s a different style.”

A bigger top division

It’s all about the cup on Monday night and who progresses to a Hampden Park semi-final, but Martindale is convinced that an expanded top-flight is a logical step for a number of reasons.

“With the level I’ve seen in the Championship, it would be a better product for Scottish football if we expanded the league,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a gap.

“I’ve just come out of six years in the Premiership and have now spent seven or eight months in the Championship.

“I know there’s not a great jump

“I think my opinion should carry a bit of weight – I’ve coached in the Premiership and in the Championship.

“I know it would be better.

“It would benefit Scottish football as a whole and appeal to the appetite of the Scottish football fan.

“The quicker we get our young players playing in the top Scottish teams the better.

“The games would become less risk averse which would allow managers to play younger players.

“I really do think it needs to happen.”