Why Livingston boss David Martindale was sick of the sight of St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Why Livingston boss David Martindale was sick of the sight of St Johnstone

The two teams are in different divisions for the first time in years.

By Eric Nicolson
Livingston boss David Martindale looks exasperated during a game against St Johnstone.
David Martindale couldn't get excited about facing St Johnstone in the league. Image: SNS.

Livingston boss, David Martindale, has admitted that he grew weary of facing St Johnstone.

But, after coming up against the Perth side 24 times in six seasons while they were both in the Premiership, absence has made the heart grow fonder.

And, with the two teams now in different divisions and about to contest a Scottish Cup quarter-final, Martindale is finally excited about the fixture once again.

“I’m really looking forward to playing St Johnstone this year,” he said.

“Hand on heart, after the first year of being in the Premiership, that’s the first time I’ve said that in about six years.

“St Johnstone fans are probably saying the same thing.

“I’ll guarantee there are St Johnstone fans really looking forward to this fixture because they’ve not played us this season.

“Normally St Johnstone against Livingston in the Premiership wasn’t the most appealing.

Simo Valakari watches Livingston play Raith Rovers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari watches Livingston play Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“But I’m actually looking forward to the game now because it’s a new manager, new players, different style.

“Whether it’s a better style to previous managers, who knows. Time will tell. But it’s a different style.”

A bigger top division

It’s all about the cup on Monday night and who progresses to a Hampden Park semi-final, but Martindale is convinced that an expanded top-flight is a logical step for a number of reasons.

“With the level I’ve seen in the Championship, it would be a better product for Scottish football if we expanded the league,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s a gap.

“I’ve just come out of six years in the Premiership and have now spent seven or eight months in the Championship.

“I know there’s not a great jump

“I think my opinion should carry a bit of weight – I’ve coached in the Premiership and in the Championship.

David Martindale.
David Martindale. Image: SNS

“I know it would be better.

“It would benefit Scottish football as a whole and appeal to the appetite of the Scottish football fan.

“The quicker we get our young players playing in the top Scottish teams the better.

“The games would become less risk averse which would allow managers to play younger players.

“I really do think it needs to happen.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari watches Livingston play Raith Rovers.
St Johnstone must learn plastic pitch lessons as Simo Valakari looks forward to battle…
Tommy Coyle and Doug Barron carry Paul Cherry at a 1989 St Johnstone photocall.
10 of the best St Johnstone Scottish Cup photocall pictures from McDiarmid and Muirton…
Daniels Balodis in action for St Johnstone at Dundee.
Simo Valakari reveals St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis has caught eye of Latvia manager
A VAR screen at Livingston's ground.
Why Livingston v St Johnstone is only Scottish Cup quarter-final without VAR – and…
Andre Raymond has joined Dunfermline on loan.
St Johnstone boss wants Andre Raymond to cut out 'sleepy moments' on loan at…
2
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
Victor Griffith scan results revealed as St Johnstone boss opens up on big Dens…
Bozo Mikulic walking out of the tunnel at Kilmarnock.
New deal for Bozo Mikulic evidence of St Johnstone culture, says Simo Valakari as…
Andre Raymond in action during his debut for Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Andre Raymond in dark over St Johnstone exile but determined to enjoy Dunfermline loan
Andy Fisher was penalised for picking up a back pass.
St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher admits 'I couldn't see a thing!'
The St Johnstone players applaud the fans after drawing with Dundee.
4 St Johnstone talking points: A good result in Dundee but do Perth side…

Conversation