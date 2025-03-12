EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone player set for big move to the MLS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone player set for big move to the MLS

An initial loan has been lined up with FC Dallas.

By Eric Nicolson
An FC Dallas fan waves a flag in their ground.
A St Johnstone player is on the move to Dallas. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel, is set to join MLS club, FC Dallas, on loan.

A deal is close to being agreed that will allow the 19-year-old to move to America for nine months.

Courier Sport understands Saints are likely to have a recall option in July and a six-figure option to buy fee for Dallas will be fixed.

Essel, a Ghana under-23 international, has made 19 appearances in the Perth first team.

Aaron Essel in action for St Johnstone.
Aaron Essel. Image: SNS.

Signed by Craig Levein, he has featured in central defence, midfield and at full-back.

He last got game-time on January 12 at Ibrox, when he was substituted at half-time and was unlikely to feature in the first team over the last few months of the season.

Essel won’t be part of the Dallas senior squad yet – he will go into their under-23 set-up.

If the deal is concluded he will be the second St Johnstone player to move to America on loan, with Cammy MacPherson leaving for Tampa Bay Rowdies last month.

Conversation