EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone player set for big move to the MLS

St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel, is set to join MLS club, FC Dallas, on loan.

A deal is close to being agreed that will allow the 19-year-old to move to America for nine months.

Courier Sport understands Saints are likely to have a recall option in July and a six-figure option to buy fee for Dallas will be fixed.

Essel, a Ghana under-23 international, has made 19 appearances in the Perth first team.

Signed by Craig Levein, he has featured in central defence, midfield and at full-back.

He last got game-time on January 12 at Ibrox, when he was substituted at half-time and was unlikely to feature in the first team over the last few months of the season.

Essel won’t be part of the Dallas senior squad yet – he will go into their under-23 set-up.

If the deal is concluded he will be the second St Johnstone player to move to America on loan, with Cammy MacPherson leaving for Tampa Bay Rowdies last month.