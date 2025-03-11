St Johnstone give Celtic THREE McDiarmid stands for potential title party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone give Celtic THREE McDiarmid stands for potential title party

The decision is a change of policy for the Perth club.

By Eric Nicolson
Celtic fans at McDiarmid Park.
Celtic fans will be at McDiarmid Park in big numbers next month. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have decided to give Celtic supporters three stands for their Premiership clash with the champions in waiting next month.

Saints host the Hoops on Sunday, April 6.

If Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Rangers and Hearts, they will have the opportunity to clinch the title in Perth.

The prospect of Celtic fans snapping up tickets in the home parts of the ground has fed into the decision by the Saints board to change policy.

The fact that the club can bring in the best part of £100,000 in extra revenue is another factor.

New owner, Adam Webb, wrote an open letter in September, appealing for supporters to “turn out in force” for games against the two big Glasgow clubs.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb.
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb. Image: SNS.

The appetite in the fanbase hasn’t subsequently improved for these fixtures and an announcement has now been made that the North, Ormond and East Stands will now be allocated for visiting supporters who will be hoping for a title party.

From Saints’ point of view, the match carries arguably even more significance given their plight at the bottom of the league and their need for points to survive in the top-flight.

The club consulted supporters’ groups before arriving at their decision and have stressed that this does NOT mean a permanent change for Celtic and Rangers matches has been made.

Statement

The statement read: “We wish to provide supporters with an update regarding ticket allocation for our upcoming William Hill Premiership fixture against Celtic on Sunday, April 6th.

“As supporters will recall, and as was announced earlier in the season, a working group has been in the process of evaluating our policies for Celtic and Rangers matches at McDiarmid Park.

“During this time we have undertaken several measures to encourage higher attendance and make our fans feel safe and welcome. Despite these efforts, attendance at Celtic and Rangers games has not increased.

“The April 6th Celtic match has the potential for unique issues. There is increased interest in this game and there is legitimate concern that Celtic supporters could obtain tickets in home fan areas, creating additional safety issues.

“We believe it is thus prudent to consolidate our support in the Geoff Brown Stand.

“We always strive to create the best possible home advantage for our team but, in addition to the safety of our fans, we must also consider the financial realities that come with operating as a sustainable football club.

“Substantial additional revenue will be earned from allowing Celtic fans to fill the East Stand, revenue that will benefit our player budget for next season.

St Johnstone fans in the East Stand.
St Johnstone fans in the East Stand. Image: SNS.

“As a result, and following lengthy discussions, we can confirm that away supporters will be allocated the East Stand, North Stand and Ormond Stand.

“As there are accessible seating areas in the East Stand, we will not be required to sell tickets to away fans in the Geoff Brown Stand.

“Season ticket holders in the East Stand will be offered similar, and to the greatest extent possible, upgraded seats in the Geoff Brown Stand.

“Single game tickets for home supporters will be available for the Celtic fixture and are already on sale for the Aberdeen match on March 15th.

“Please visit our website and click the ‘Home Fan Tickets’ tab to purchase. If you have any problems, please contact our ticket office by phone, email (ticketsales@perthsaints.co.uk), or by stopping by McDiarmid Park.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made after significant deliberation by the working group and consultation with several supporters’ groups.

“Please note, this is not a definitive position going forward and will form part of our test and learn process.

“We will continue to assess the situation.

“We remain committed to working closely with you, the fans, and never take your support for granted. We sincerely appreciate your continued backing – both home and away – and look forward to great days ahead, together.”

