St Johnstone give Celtic THREE McDiarmid stands for potential title party

St Johnstone have decided to give Celtic supporters three stands for their Premiership clash with the champions in waiting next month.

Saints host the Hoops on Sunday, April 6.

If Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Rangers and Hearts, they will have the opportunity to clinch the title in Perth.

The prospect of Celtic fans snapping up tickets in the home parts of the ground has fed into the decision by the Saints board to change policy.

The fact that the club can bring in the best part of £100,000 in extra revenue is another factor.

New owner, Adam Webb, wrote an open letter in September, appealing for supporters to “turn out in force” for games against the two big Glasgow clubs.

The appetite in the fanbase hasn’t subsequently improved for these fixtures and an announcement has now been made that the North, Ormond and East Stands will now be allocated for visiting supporters who will be hoping for a title party.

From Saints’ point of view, the match carries arguably even more significance given their plight at the bottom of the league and their need for points to survive in the top-flight.

The club consulted supporters’ groups before arriving at their decision and have stressed that this does NOT mean a permanent change for Celtic and Rangers matches has been made.

Statement

The statement read: “We wish to provide supporters with an update regarding ticket allocation for our upcoming William Hill Premiership fixture against Celtic on Sunday, April 6th.

“As supporters will recall, and as was announced earlier in the season, a working group has been in the process of evaluating our policies for Celtic and Rangers matches at McDiarmid Park.

“During this time we have undertaken several measures to encourage higher attendance and make our fans feel safe and welcome. Despite these efforts, attendance at Celtic and Rangers games has not increased.

“The April 6th Celtic match has the potential for unique issues. There is increased interest in this game and there is legitimate concern that Celtic supporters could obtain tickets in home fan areas, creating additional safety issues.

“We believe it is thus prudent to consolidate our support in the Geoff Brown Stand.

“We always strive to create the best possible home advantage for our team but, in addition to the safety of our fans, we must also consider the financial realities that come with operating as a sustainable football club.

“Substantial additional revenue will be earned from allowing Celtic fans to fill the East Stand, revenue that will benefit our player budget for next season.

“As a result, and following lengthy discussions, we can confirm that away supporters will be allocated the East Stand, North Stand and Ormond Stand.

“As there are accessible seating areas in the East Stand, we will not be required to sell tickets to away fans in the Geoff Brown Stand.

“Season ticket holders in the East Stand will be offered similar, and to the greatest extent possible, upgraded seats in the Geoff Brown Stand.

“Single game tickets for home supporters will be available for the Celtic fixture and are already on sale for the Aberdeen match on March 15th.

“Please visit our website and click the ‘Home Fan Tickets’ tab to purchase. If you have any problems, please contact our ticket office by phone, email (ticketsales@perthsaints.co.uk), or by stopping by McDiarmid Park.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and has been made after significant deliberation by the working group and consultation with several supporters’ groups.

“Please note, this is not a definitive position going forward and will form part of our test and learn process.

“We will continue to assess the situation.

“We remain committed to working closely with you, the fans, and never take your support for granted. We sincerely appreciate your continued backing – both home and away – and look forward to great days ahead, together.”