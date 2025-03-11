EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone CEO opens up on Celtic ticket decision as fans react to McDiarmid Park change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone CEO opens up on Celtic ticket decision as fans react to McDiarmid Park change

Fran Smith has insisted nothing is set in stone.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith in the main stand at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith. Image: St Johnstone.

St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith, has thanked the “phenomenal” Perth support for their backing this season.

And he has reassured them the board were driven by the “club’s best interests” when arriving at their decision to give Celtic three stands for next month’s Premiership fixture at McDiarmid Park.

A Tuesday morning statement confirmed that the treble-chasing Hoops will have supporters in the North, South and East Stands for the April 6 league game between the teams.

Should Celtic beat Rangers and Hearts before then, Brendan Rodgers’ side will have the opportunity to clinch the league title at McDiarmid.

Saints consulted supporters’ groups before making their decision and Smith acknowledged the “strong opinion” on either side.

But he stressed that it was a position they arrived at for this fixture – and it is not set in stone for future clashes with the two big Glasgow clubs.

“We understand that this is a topic of strong opinion amongst our fan base and acknowledge that some will be disappointed by this news,” said Smith.

“Please be assured, as a board, we have made this decision with the club’s best interests at heart.

“As mentioned in our statement, this is not a definitive position and we will continue to monitor and assess it moving forward.

Manager Simo Valakari celebrates with the St Johnstone fans after their win at Livingston.
Manager Simo Valakari celebrates with the St Johnstone fans after their win at Livingston. Image: SNS.

“I would like to thank every single one of our fans for their continued support.

“Their backing around the country has been phenomenal.

“We look forward to welcoming them to McDiarmid Park and Hampden Park for some key fixtures in the coming weeks.”

Courier Sport understands that around 1,200 home fans have attended the games against Rangers and Celtic at McDiarmid this season.

That’s less than half the season ticket figure of 2,800 and less than travelled to recent away games at Dundee and Livingston.

Fan reaction

Reacting to the news on X, the supporter divide was clear.

Blue Heaven posted: “I’m fine with this. The Saints support was always likely to be small for this game so the club might as well cash in on the occasion. My hope is that in years to come our own support will have grown to the point that this won’t be necessary or even possible.”

St Johnstone Analysis explained the opposite point of view, saying: “Naively thought the Semi money might have staved this off. Idea of our entire ground (they’ll still get in the home end) being filled with Celtic fans, likely celebrating a title, just doesn’t encourage me to go. Sad day when your own club makes decisions that force you away.”

Iain Smith suggested that a gesture to Saints fans was the logical next step.

He posted: “Right decision.  Give something back though – maybe free buses to Hampden?”

