4 St Johnstone talking points: Doing justice to Graham Carey genius and Celtic 3 stands verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

4 St Johnstone talking points: Doing justice to Graham Carey genius and Celtic 3 stands verdict

The Perth side kept momentum going with an important cup win at Livingston.

Graham Carey takes the acclaim of the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone's man of the moment - Graham Carey. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone are into their 12th cup semi-final in 19 seasons and Simo Valakari has become their fifth manager to reach the last four or further in that time.

The Perth side knocked Livingston out of the Scottish Cup with a Graham Carey goal that will go down as one of the best in the club’s history.

Celtic await them at Hampden Park next month.

Before that, the battle to stay in the Premiership resumes.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points following the 1-0 victory over Livi as a big off-field story emerged the morning after the night before.

Two halves

It wasn’t quite as one-sided as the first half the last time these teams met, when Saints produced a superb display in the West Lothian sun a year ago only to have a slender lead to show for it.

But it was close to that.

Livingston were by far the better of the two sides – better than I could remember them being for many a season when they were in the top-flight.

Well, better to a point.

Their centre-backs were dominant, and their midfield was clever and industrious.

But David Martindale’s men were wasteful. Very wasteful.

An exasperated David Martindale after his team miss a chance.
David Martindale saw his team miss some golden chances. Image: SNS.

Valakari credited his team for “defending ugly” but the fact that the scoreline was goalless at half-time had more to do with Andy Fisher’s excellence and the Livi attackers’ profligacy than anything else.

There were five golden opportunities to score.

The Perth uplift was part tactical (Drey Wright got more involved further infield than Stephen Duke-Mckenna had).

However the meat of the change was vastly improved decision-making and execution.

Jason Holt and Sven Spranger in particular, started taking a good first touch and finding a team-mate with their second or third. Ahead of them, Adama Sidibeh and Makenzie Kirk became more reliable out-balls.

Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Jason Holt played well in the second half against his old club. Image: SNS.

By the time Graham Carey was introduced midway through the half, Saints had control, and a platform was in place to go up another gear.

That Martindale swapped a defender for an attacker two minutes after Carey had come on spoke volumes.

Saints had three excellent chances to put the game to bed after Carey’s stunning goal but there wasn’t a hint of panic or chaos at the other end.

It took quite the second half display to turn a concerning first 45 into a thoroughly deserved victory that didn’t look in any doubt.

Carey’s genius

In an age of wall to wall football, few things in the sport have the power to shock and amaze.

Also, few things are so magnificent that they become hard to document in a manner that does the deed justice.

You can apply all of the above to Graham Carey’s winner.

The most fitting way to describe it is as an “I was there” moment.

It was like witnessing an Andy Murray backhand down the line past an opponent at the net who thought he had all angles covered or a Rory McIlroy drive that splits the tightest of fairways.

Graham Carey's winning goal.
Graham Carey’s winning goal. Image: SNS.

Balance, technique and the reward of training ground repetition. Every box was ticked.

My press box view was from the edge of the box.

Trust me, Jerome Prior wouldn’t have saved it if Carey had shot from 10 yards further out.

The stuff of genius.

What happens next?

No league points were won or lost on Friday or Monday but in the context of the relegation head to head between St Johnstone and Dundee, the Scottish Cup quarter-finals may well have had an effect on their basement battle.

Dark Blues’ supporters aren’t in the mood to accept that the bounce-back has begun on the back of their draw with Saints, given the manner in which they were defeated by Hearts in the cup, while Saints fans have shared another joyous and defiant post-match celebration with Valakari and his players.

The stand-pitch bond is loosening in one part of Tayside and tightening in the other.

Manager Simo Valakari celebrates with the St Johnstone fans after their win at Livingston.
Manager Simo Valakari celebrates with the St Johnstone fans after their win at Livingston. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty’s team have the power to change that by winning the Dundee derby on Sunday but not before Saints have the power to pile on the pressure.

Aberdeen are a team in reasonable form once more, however Saturday’s game is the sort of opportunity that might not present itself again.

With Hibs and Celtic to follow for Saints, they really could do with seizing it.

Three stands

There’s something fundamentally broken when it comes to St Johnstone supporters and how they view a match-day when either Rangers or Celtic come to town.

I certainly don’t claim to have the answers to fix it.

A home crowd in the region of 1,200, when your season ticket base is near 3,000, highlights the scale of the task in making these fixtures a palatable experience, never mind an attractive one.

Against that backdrop, the fact that Celtic fans will be invading Perth for a title party, and the possibility that neither of the Glasgow clubs will be league opponents next season, it’s a short-term no-brainer to have only one stand of Saints fans at the April 6, Premiership fixture.

Unlike the Rangers cup game that was understandably boycotted a couple of years ago, there has been consultation.

The few St Johnstone fans in the main stand at McDiarmid Park who didn't boycott a Scottish Cup tie.
St Johnstone fans boycotted a recent Scottish Cup tie against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Nobody can accuse the club of pushing the button on a statement and then running away this time.

The policy change shouldn’t come as a shock to anybody who has been listening to Adam Webb or Fran Smith in recent months.

St Johnstone will be run as a business in the Webb era with a pretty basic philosophy – bring money in and trust the head coach to spend it wisely, with the goal of improving the first team and growing the club.

To pass up on a near six-figure payday for a game less than one in two season ticket holders want to watch would have been folly.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith in the main stand at McDiarmid Park.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone CEO opens up on Celtic ticket decision as fans react to…
Celtic fans at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone give Celtic THREE McDiarmid stands for potential title party
St Johnstone's Graham Carey celebrates scoring his spectacular winner.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone dreaming of more Scottish Cup glory after Graham Carey wonder…
Drey Wright during a St Johnstone photocall.
Drey Wright: Winning all that matters to St Johnstone's Mr Versatile who has been…
Daniels Balodis in the main stand at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone photocall.
St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis relishing Scottish football intensity and pressure
Livingston striker Tete Yengi.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari explains why he tried to sign Tete Yengi
Livingston boss David Martindale looks exasperated during a game against St Johnstone.
Why Livingston boss David Martindale was sick of the sight of St Johnstone
2
Simo Valakari watches Livingston play Raith Rovers.
St Johnstone must learn plastic pitch lessons as Simo Valakari looks forward to battle…
Tommy Coyle and Doug Barron carry Paul Cherry at a 1989 St Johnstone photocall.
10 of the best St Johnstone Scottish Cup photocall pictures from McDiarmid and Muirton…
Daniels Balodis in action for St Johnstone at Dundee.
Simo Valakari reveals St Johnstone defender Daniels Balodis has caught eye of Latvia manager

Conversation