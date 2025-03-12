St Johnstone star Graham Carey on his experience of beating Celtic at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Graham Carey on his experience of beating Celtic at Hampden

The midweek goal hero was part of a St Mirren team that upset the odds.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari makes sure Graham Carey takes the acclaim from the St Johnstone fans.
Simo Valakari makes sure Graham Carey takes the acclaim from the St Johnstone fans. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone Scottish Cup hero, Graham Carey, knows what it takes to beat Celtic in a semi-final at Hampden Park.

And the veteran playmaker, whose 30-yard goal helped Saints get past Livingston, is hoping his current team can reproduce the sort of performance that saw St Mirren defeat the Hoops in a last-four clash of the 2013 League Cup.

“I did beat Celtic in a big one with St Mirren,” the Celtic academy graduate recalled.

“Everybody did their part (in a 3-2 triumph) that day, which is what we’ll need.

“It wasn’t even a case of us defending the whole game.

Graham Carey in action for St Mirren in a 2013 semi-final against Celtic.
Graham Carey in action for St Mirren in a 2013 semi-final against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“It clicked for us, and they had a slight off day.

“It can happen in big games – hopefully it happens again.

“We know it will be tough.

“Semi-finals are different to league games. There’s a bit more pressure on them.

“I played a few in Bulgaria as well.

“They have a different feeling to a final. Finals take care of themselves – you get a big day and all the build-up. But semi-finals hurt more if you don’t win.”

From cup to league

Cup wins have fed into improved league form for Saints of late.

With Aberdeen up next in the Premiership, that will need to continue if the Perth club are to retain their Premiership status.

“The cup run has been really good for us,” said Carey.

“It got the new players some game-time and it has helped build momentum.

“We’re on a really good run at the moment.

“That’s six wins and a draw in our last nine in all competitions.

“We know we’re a really good side.

“But the first half against Livingston showed that we still have to improve parts of our game.

“It was similar to the Killie game – we need to be a bit more streetwise.

“Winning breeds confidence and hopefully we can keep that going in the league now.”

Supersub

Whether Carey is viewed by Simo Valakari as a supersub in waiting again this weekend, or is restored to a starting role, remains to be seen.

The former Plymouth Arygle star will be ready for both scenarios.

“Watching the game from the sideline I could see there was a lot of space we weren’t exploiting,” said Carey, reflecting on his second half introduction at Livingston.

Graham Carey's winning goal.
Graham Carey’s winning goal. Image: SNS.

“I knew that when I came on, I would be able to find that space and create a few chances.

“That was my job – go on and make an impact.

“We had a three-game week recently and I felt it a bit after that. Other than that, I’ve felt fine.

“The manager picks the team to suit the game we’re playing. When I’ve been on the bench, I’ve just had to be ready to affect the game.”

