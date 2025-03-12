St Johnstone star Graham Carey on his experience of beating Celtic at Hampden

St Johnstone Scottish Cup hero, Graham Carey, knows what it takes to beat Celtic in a semi-final at Hampden Park.

And the veteran playmaker, whose 30-yard goal helped Saints get past Livingston, is hoping his current team can reproduce the sort of performance that saw St Mirren defeat the Hoops in a last-four clash of the 2013 League Cup.

“I did beat Celtic in a big one with St Mirren,” the Celtic academy graduate recalled.

“Everybody did their part (in a 3-2 triumph) that day, which is what we’ll need.

“It wasn’t even a case of us defending the whole game.

“It clicked for us, and they had a slight off day.

“It can happen in big games – hopefully it happens again.

“We know it will be tough.

“Semi-finals are different to league games. There’s a bit more pressure on them.

“I played a few in Bulgaria as well.

“They have a different feeling to a final. Finals take care of themselves – you get a big day and all the build-up. But semi-finals hurt more if you don’t win.”

From cup to league

Cup wins have fed into improved league form for Saints of late.

With Aberdeen up next in the Premiership, that will need to continue if the Perth club are to retain their Premiership status.

“The cup run has been really good for us,” said Carey.

“It got the new players some game-time and it has helped build momentum.

“We’re on a really good run at the moment.

“That’s six wins and a draw in our last nine in all competitions.

“We know we’re a really good side.

“But the first half against Livingston showed that we still have to improve parts of our game.

“It was similar to the Killie game – we need to be a bit more streetwise.

“Winning breeds confidence and hopefully we can keep that going in the league now.”

Supersub

Whether Carey is viewed by Simo Valakari as a supersub in waiting again this weekend, or is restored to a starting role, remains to be seen.

The former Plymouth Arygle star will be ready for both scenarios.

“Watching the game from the sideline I could see there was a lot of space we weren’t exploiting,” said Carey, reflecting on his second half introduction at Livingston.

“I knew that when I came on, I would be able to find that space and create a few chances.

“That was my job – go on and make an impact.

“We had a three-game week recently and I felt it a bit after that. Other than that, I’ve felt fine.

“The manager picks the team to suit the game we’re playing. When I’ve been on the bench, I’ve just had to be ready to affect the game.”