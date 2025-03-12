EXCLUSIVE: Alex Mitchell reveals why St Johnstone loan star Zach gets called ‘Pele’ at Charlton

Former St Johnstone fans’ favourite, Alex Mitchell, isn’t surprised his namesake, Zach, has taken to Scottish football like a duck to water.

Alex, who endeared himself to Perth supporters with his no-nonsense approach to defending during a season-long loan at McDiarmid Park under Callum Davidson, has played alongside Zach in the Charlton Athletic first team.

And the former Millwall man revealed that the nickname the 20-year-old was given on the Sparrows Lane training ground tells you everything about the qualities he has been showing in league and cup north of the border.

“Zach is so good on the ball in training that he got called Pele!” Alex told Courier Sport.

“Obviously, we work on team shape before a game.

“The boys who aren’t starting the match pretend to be the opposition.

“One time when Zach was on the ball he just started running, beat the whole press for the starting team and just killed it!

“He was doing what the opposition wouldn’t do – but he was so good on the ball that he was able to just run through lads.

“So, everyone calls him Pele now!”

Taking his chance

After completing his loan deal on deadline day in January, Zach made three substitute appearances for Saints.

Simo Valakari handed him his first start for last month’s victory over Ross County, and was rewarded with a man-of-the-match display from the Englishman.

Saints have only conceded one goal in three matches with Mitchell in the side and he earned a place in the SPFL team of the week on the back of his composed performance in Monday night’s Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Livingston.

“I heard whispers that the move to Saints could happen,” said Alex.

“And when he spoke to me, I just said: ‘Look, it’s a great club, go for it’.

“This is the perfect move for Zach.

“I played a couple of games with him earlier in the season – not that I want to be reminded of the first one (an FA Cup win at Southend).

“All I’ll say is it was the best game in the world for a neutral but not the defenders! We won 4-3 in the end and Zach scored.

“It was one of those crazy games you get.

“We were in the same team against Exeter as well – that was much more solid for the backline. I think we only conceded one from a corner.

“Zach is very versatile.

“He came through the academy as a midfielder, played centre-back for the 21s and has played right-back in the first team.

“I knew he would do well.

“In training he loves a tackle, which gets on the nerves of a couple of boys!

“That’s not something you’d want to take out of him. It’s a great thing to have.

“On the ball, what he can do speaks for itself.

“He’s already good defensively but Scottish football will teach him about the tricks, the physicality and the dark arts of attacking play in proper men’s football.

“It will do him the world of good.

“I hear he’s got my old number five shirt as well!”

A new life

Alex added: “Taking yourself out of your comfort zone is a big thing.

“I’ve said that to a couple of the lads here.

“When you go to Scotland, you’re experiencing a new life as well as new things in football.

“I’d only played for London clubs before.

“Zach has played for Colchester, which is a good club, but it’s still close to home.”

These two Mitchells aren’t related but Zach can lean on big brother, Billy, a midfielder with Millwall.

“I’ve known Billy since I was 15,” said Alex.

“It can only help when you’ve got a big brother who has become a professional footballer.

“They’re a good family – really nice, genuine people. I know his mum and dad as well. His dad has the same name as my dad.”

The fact that Zach became the 11th starting centre-back of the season for St Johnstone when he was chosen for the Ross County match makes his seamless introduction all the more impressive.

It was a significantly different scenario for Alex when he arrived in the summer of 2022.

“I had Andy Considine and Ryan McGowan next to me,” he recalled. “You couldn’t ask for better than that.

“Liam Gordon as well.

“Looking back, when I went up there it was as if I knew nothing.

“Then when I came back, I knew everything. That’s the only way I can describe it.

“I certainly wouldn’t have predicted Drey (Wright) would end up at centre-back!

“He’s some player. Very good. So, when I think about it, it doesn’t surprise me that he’s a good job there when asked.”

After leaving Saints, Alex spent another successful season on loan from Millwall at Lincoln City.

That earned him a permanent transfer to Charlton, who are currently battling it out for promotion from League One to the Championship, on a three-year deal.

He certainly hasn’t closed the door on a return to Scotland – or McDiarmid Park – later in his career.

Never say never

“The biggest thing for me, looking back, is how much I enjoyed everything,” said Alex.

“The dressing room, the football and living in Perth.

“There were some great games.

“Nearly getting a draw with Celtic after I scored – I couldn’t believe it when they scored straight after me.

“Drey went down with cramp didn’t he! I was gutted.

“Then we went on to beat Rangers a few weeks later.

“Just being up there was brilliant.

“I had such a good circle – there are boys I still go on holiday with now. I’ve made mates for life.

“I really enjoyed Scottish football.

“I’ve obviously got a contract here at Charlton, but I could definitely see myself coming back to Scotland one day.

“I loved it at St Johnstone.”

Saints left it late to secure their Premiership status while Mitchell was at the club.

This season’s predicament is far more perilous, but the 23-year-old is positive about the signs he is seeing.

“They’ve got some momentum now,” he pointed out. “That’s huge.

“100% they can stay up.

“I’ve been keeping track of their season.

“Three points isn’t a big gap – that league can change so quickly.

“They were nine points behind at one point.

“The big thing is they’re finding some form.”