Simo Valakari backs Celtic tickets decision as St Johnstone boss outlines long-term vision

Simo Valakari sees it as his job to pack three McDiarmid Park stands with St Johnstone supporters on match days.

And the fact that they will only be in one for next month’s home game against Celtic is a stepping stone on the journey.

The Perth boss has backed the club’s decision to give extra tickets to Hoops fans for the April 6 Premiership clash between the sides.

Opinion is divided among the Saints support on the topic.

But there will be extra revenue generated for Valakari to spend in the transfer market this summer – whether that’s to finish higher up in the top-flight table or to bounce back from the Championship at the first opportunity.

From the Finn’s standpoint it’s short-term pragmatism for long-term success.

“We are all in this together,” said Valakari.

“For me, the best scenario is that we will fill this stadium by ourselves in the future.

“But in this moment, it’s not happening yet.

“I really hope and wish it will in the future.

“To make our club stronger, we needed to make this decision.

“My dream is that when we play against the Old Firm that the three stands are OUR fans, and we are here.

“That’s what we are driving this club to get to. We are not there yet. That’s why we had to make this decision now.”

‘Amazing to see’

Arguably Valakari’s most significant role in his first six months with St Johnstone has been as a Pied Piper figurehead who players and fans have rallied behind.

The pitch to terraces unity is something he takes great pride in – exemplified by the fact well over 1,000 supporters travelled to Livingston for a game that was live on the BBC earlier this week.

“The players feel it that this club means so much to the people,” said Valakari.

“You feel it inside that you are privileged to play for this club – you need to give something back to these people.

“First of all, we need to get these fans to come into the stadium.

“Then when we get them, they need to feel excited.

“They need to feel that these players and this team want the best for the club.

“When they understand this is happening, they start coming and can give the energy back to the team.

“On Monday night, the game was on TV, a night kick-off and they were there supporting us in big numbers.

“They have been brilliant the way they have backed us.

“It has been amazing to see.”