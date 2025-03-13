Simo Valakari backs Celtic tickets decision as St Johnstone boss outlines long-term vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari backs Celtic tickets decision as St Johnstone boss outlines long-term vision

When the Hoops visit Perth next month their fans will be in three stands of the stadium.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's cup win at Livingston with the supporters.
Simo Valakari has helped unify St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari sees it as his job to pack three McDiarmid Park stands with St Johnstone supporters on match days.

And the fact that they will only be in one for next month’s home game against Celtic is a stepping stone on the journey.

The Perth boss has backed the club’s decision to give extra tickets to Hoops fans for the April 6 Premiership clash between the sides.

Opinion is divided among the Saints support on the topic.

But there will be extra revenue generated for Valakari to spend in the transfer market this summer – whether that’s to finish higher up in the top-flight table or to bounce back from the Championship at the first opportunity.

From the Finn’s standpoint it’s short-term pragmatism for long-term success.

“We are all in this together,” said Valakari.

“For me, the best scenario is that we will fill this stadium by ourselves in the future.

“But in this moment, it’s not happening yet.

Simo Valakari thanks the St Johnstone fans at full-time at Dens Park.
Simo Valakari thanks the St Johnstone fans at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

“I really hope and wish it will in the future.

“To make our club stronger, we needed to make this decision.

“My dream is that when we play against the Old Firm that the three stands are OUR fans, and we are here.

“That’s what we are driving this club to get to. We are not there yet. That’s why we had to make this decision now.”

‘Amazing to see’

Arguably Valakari’s most significant role in his first six months with St Johnstone has been as a Pied Piper figurehead who players and fans have rallied behind.

The pitch to terraces unity is something he takes great pride in – exemplified by the fact well over 1,000 supporters travelled to Livingston for a game that was live on the BBC earlier this week.

“The players feel it that this club means so much to the people,” said Valakari.

“You feel it inside that you are privileged to play for this club – you need to give something back to these people.

“First of all, we need to get these fans to come into the stadium.

“Then when we get them, they need to feel excited.

“They need to feel that these players and this team want the best for the club.

St Johnstone fans at Livingston.
St Johnstone fans at Livingston. Image: SNS.

“When they understand this is happening, they start coming and can give the energy back to the team.

“On Monday night, the game was on TV, a night kick-off and they were there supporting us in big numbers.

“They have been brilliant the way they have backed us.

“It has been amazing to see.”

