Jason Holt: St Johnstone are learning how to suffer

The Perth players don’t want it to become too much of a habit.

But St Johnstone are starting to learn how to suffer, according to midfielder, Jason Holt.

For two games in a row, the Perth side got through tough spells without conceding a goal – the second half at Dens Park and the first at Livingston.

With Aberdeen, Hibs and Celtic up next, their new-found resilience could be a valuable asset.

“I think it shows we’ve got a couple of different sides to our game,” said Holt.

“In the first half on Monday night we came under quite a lot of pressure – credit to Livingston, I thought they played really well and probably should have been leading.

“But we managed to defend the box really well.

“Then in the second half, I thought it was a lot more positive. A couple of tactical tweaks from the gaffer at half-time tactically and we looked a bit more comfortable.

“We limited them and managed to create one or two opportunities ourselves.

“Dundee put us under a bit of pressure the weekend before and it’s just about coming through those moments.

“The game won’t go your way for 90 minutes. So, you’re going to come under spells of pressure and the question is can you withstand that?

“We managed to do that Monday night, which is a big positive because it gives ourselves a chance.

“We just need to keep going with that momentum and keep pushing forward.”

Saints go first

Saints play against Aberdeen before Dundee face Dundee United the day after.

There’s an obvious opportunity to pile some pressure on their relegation battle rivals.

“First and foremost, you can only concentrate on yourselves,” said Holt. “Do your job.

“We can’t control any other results. Like I said, it’s about putting in the performances that have got us points recently.

“We look to do the same Saturday. Again, it’s going to be difficult. Aberdeen have picked up a bit of form themselves.”

Graham Carey’s winner on Monday night was a moment of individual brilliance.

But there was a key touch by Holt that enabled the Irishman to showcase his long-range shooting prowess.

“I just tried to keep it alive at the edge of the box,” said the former Hearts and Rangers man.

“Obviously, it’s come out and the manager speaks about trying to ring the edge of the box and keep the attacking phase alive.

“We managed to do that.

“It probably couldn’t have fallen any better player in terms of G’s left peg.

“It was a bit of magic, and we probably needed it. It was that type of game. It was going to take something special to win it.

“So, I was very thankful that it fell to G.

“His left foot – honestly, it’s special. Those type of players are rare.

“We’re obviously lucky to have someone in our squad who can produce moments of magic like that.”