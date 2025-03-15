Simo Valakari: St Johnstone get point against Aberdeen that could be precious

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, admitted that his team’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen wasn’t a football classic.

But the “crappy” parts of the game that have cost his team on several occasions over the course of this season were on display at McDiarmid.

And the point, which takes Saints to within two of Dundee at the bottom of the Premiership, was a reward for a “heart and soul” performance.

“It was a fair result,” said Valakari.

“There wasn’t much between two closely matched teams.

“In some moments it was a crappy game – we made it crappy for them and they made it crappy for us.

“When I say ‘crappy game’ I mean there was heart and soul. When fans see that they are with us.

“It was a positive that we showed we can play these games as well.

“It was a midfield battle, second balls. But it was a huge effort from my boys.

“We defended very solidly. It was a very strong team performance, defensively – much more solid than on Monday night (against Livingston).

“We didn’t create enough to win the match but we made sure we didn’t lose it and we’ll take this one point.

“Aberdeen have been challenging for the top positions.

“We have lost these type of matches. We’ll move on and recover.”

Perth progress

Saints have only lost two games of their last 10 and are unbeaten in four going into the international break.

“I have felt for a long time that we are progressing,” said Valakari.

“It wasn’t the big step we wanted but it’s a small step and this might end up being a very important point at the end of the season.

“We were brave enough to go man v man.

“We looked after each other. We knew that if we got isolated, we could be in trouble and there was always cover. I was very pleased with that.

“We had a big chance in the first half – it was a very good save by the goalkeeper.

“It’s fine margins.”

Valakari isn’t planning to spend Sunday afternoon watching the Dundee derby.

“There nothing I can do about tomorrow,” he pointed out.

“I think I’ll go golfing!”

The best chance of the game came after 10 minutes when Jason Holt slipped a perfectly weighted pass through for Makenzie Kirk.

Ex-Saint, Dimitar Mitov, made a good save from the striker’s shot but it should have been a goal.

Neither keeper was troubled from that point on.

The Perth defence comfortably dealt with everything Aberdeen were able to throw at them.

There was one moment when the Dons got beyond the Saints’ backline but just as Topi Keskinen was about to pull the trigger, Barry Douglas foiled him with a last-ditch block.