Simo Valakari: St Johnstone get point against Aberdeen that could be precious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: St Johnstone get point against Aberdeen that could be precious

The Perth side drew 0-0.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, admitted that his team’s 0-0 draw with Aberdeen wasn’t a football classic.

But the “crappy” parts of the game that have cost his team on several occasions over the course of this season were on display at McDiarmid.

And the point, which takes Saints to within two of Dundee at the bottom of the Premiership, was a reward for a “heart and soul” performance.

“It was a fair result,” said Valakari.

“There wasn’t much between two closely matched teams.

“In some moments it was a crappy game – we made it crappy for them and they made it crappy for us.

“When I say ‘crappy game’ I mean there was heart and soul. When fans see that they are with us.

“It was a positive that we showed we can play these games as well.

“It was a midfield battle, second balls. But it was a huge effort from my boys.

Sven Sprangler and Kevin Nisbet battle for the ball.
Sven Sprangler and Kevin Nisbet battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

“We defended very solidly. It was a very strong team performance, defensively – much more solid than on Monday night (against Livingston).

“We didn’t create enough to win the match but we made sure we didn’t lose it and we’ll take this one point.

“Aberdeen have been challenging for the top positions.

“We have lost these type of matches. We’ll move on and recover.”

Perth progress

Saints have only lost two games of their last 10 and are unbeaten in four going into the international break.

“I have felt for a long time that we are progressing,” said Valakari.

“It wasn’t the big step we wanted but it’s a small step and this might end up being a very important point at the end of the season.

“We were brave enough to go man v man.

“We looked after each other. We knew that if we got isolated, we could be in trouble and there was always cover. I was very pleased with that.

“We had a big chance in the first half – it was a very good save by the goalkeeper.

“It’s fine margins.”

Valakari isn’t planning to spend Sunday afternoon watching the Dundee derby.

“There nothing I can do about tomorrow,” he pointed out.

“I think I’ll go golfing!”

Stephen Duke-McKenna in action.
Stephen Duke-McKenna in action. Image: SNS.

The best chance of the game came after 10 minutes when Jason Holt slipped a perfectly weighted pass through for Makenzie Kirk.

Ex-Saint, Dimitar Mitov, made a good save from the striker’s shot but it should have been a goal.

Neither keeper was troubled from that point on.

The Perth defence comfortably dealt with everything Aberdeen were able to throw at them.

There was one moment when the Dons got beyond the Saints’ backline but just as Topi Keskinen was about to pull the trigger, Barry Douglas foiled him with a last-ditch block.

More from St Johnstone FC

Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone are learning how to suffer
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari during the game against Livingston.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals 'crazy' running numbers
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's cup win at Livingston with the supporters.
Simo Valakari backs Celtic tickets decision as St Johnstone boss outlines long-term vision
2
Alex and Zach Mitchell.
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Mitchell reveals why St Johnstone loan star Zach gets called 'Pele' at…
An FC Dallas fan waves a flag in their ground.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone star set for big move to MLS
Simo Valakari makes sure Graham Carey takes the acclaim from the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone star Graham Carey on his experience of beating Celtic at Hampden
Graham Carey takes the acclaim of the St Johnstone fans.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Doing justice to Graham Carey genius and Celtic 3…
2
St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith in the main stand at McDiarmid Park.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone CEO opens up on Celtic ticket decision as fans react to…
3
Celtic fans at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone give Celtic THREE McDiarmid stands for potential title party
St Johnstone's Graham Carey celebrates scoring his spectacular winner.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone dreaming of more Scottish Cup glory after Graham Carey wonder…

Conversation