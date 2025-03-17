Zach Mitchell has successfully filled Bozo Mikulic’s boots in defence – now he wants to emulate him with goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Zach Mitchell has successfully filled Bozo Mikulic’s boots in defence – now he wants to emulate him with goals

The Charlton Athletic player has hit the ground running on his St Johnstone loan spell.

By Eric Nicolson
Zach Mitchell warming up for a game.
Zach Mitchell. Image: SNS.

Like Bozo Mikulic, Zach Mitchell has become a St Johnstone fans’ favourite.

The on-loan centre-half has been a class act at centre-half since he replaced the injured Croatian at the heart of the Perth backline, playing a key part in three clean sheets and an unbeaten run of four games.

Mitchell was a man-of-the-match contender in the 0-0 draw with Aberdeen, as he has been in every contest he has started since arriving from Charlton Athletic on deadline day.

There’s not much more the 20-year-old could do to catch the eye in the league and cup – apart from one thing that took Mikulic’s status amongst Saints supporters to another level.

Goals. Winning goals.

“It wasn’t nice to hear the news about Bozo (who ruptured his ACL on the training ground),” said Mitchell.

“I knew his would be big shoes to replace.

“He was a key member of the team.

“The main priority was to make sure I added to what was already a strong defensive unit.

“Scoring goals is obviously something I can work on.

Bozo Mikulic celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Motherwell.
Bozo Mikulic celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“As a team, we want to be more of a threat at set-pieces.

“It would be good to have goals coming from different avenues.

“Hopefully we can get some of Bozo’s late winners.”

Mitchell believes the point against Aberdeen is further evidence that Saints have put down solid foundations for their end-of-season Premiership survival battle.

“We went into the game with the objective of winning,” he said.

“Although we’re proud of the performance and the way we competed, we wanted all three points.

“This result keeps our momentum going, though. We can build on that.

“It’s another defensively sound display and another clean sheet.

“There are definite positives to take away.”

Perth togetherness

Mitchell added: “I knew there was great togetherness when I arrived here and that has grown even stronger over the last few games.

“The manager has got his message across about how he wants us to play, and his positivity has had a big impact as well.

“With our record over the last 10 games (only two defeats in that time) it’s evident what we’re trying to do.

“We’re building momentum, which will hopefully get us out of the position we’re in.

Zach Mitchell applauds the St Johnstone fans after the Ross County game.
Zach Mitchell was a class act again. Image: SNS.

“Aberdeen put a lot of players on to our last line.

“It was a tough challenge.

“The key was communicating with the midfield unit and working cohesively.

“We have to be brave as a team.

“The manager always emphasises that he wants us to be brave in and out of possession.”

Mitchell’s big brother, Billy, is a midfielder with Millwall.

During the international break, they’ll get the chance to compare notes about their football.

“He’s coming up actually,” said Mitchell.

“It’s always good to get a few pointers off him. He’s gone through a similar journey.

“It will be good to catch up with him and talk about how things have been going.”

