St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu confident of return THIS season

Simo Valakari has revealed St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is convinced he will make his comeback before the end of the season.

The forward hasn’t kicked a ball for Saints since he became Craig Levein’s first summer signing.

After undergoing three operations on his knee, Ikpeazu has finally been able to make proper progress over the last few weeks.

Valakari would love to be able to call upon the 30-year-old to bolster his attacking options in their Premiership survival battle.

However, even though Ikpeazu now sees light at the end of the tunnel at long last, the head coach insisted a 2024/25 return is viewed as a “bonus” rather than something to bank on.

“Uche said that he will play this season,” Valakari reported.

“He knows his body and it would be brilliant if he was right.

“He’s pushing and pushing. Let’s see.

“The last exploratory operation gave him the all-clear. Everything is right with the knee structure-wise.

“He wants to be back as quickly as possible. We want him to be back as quickly as possible.

“But we need to respect the laws of physics – you can’t overload it.

“Even though the time is short for this season, we need to do the right things for him.

“If we get something out of it this season, it will be a bonus. Definitely, it would be a bonus.

“But that’s what Uche is working for.”

First into the ground

Ikpeazu has previously made use of the English FA’s St George’s Park facilities, but he is now making his push for the injury finishing line in Perth.

“Uche has been working here,” said Valakari. “He’s been the first person into the ground in the mornings.

“He has been working very hard.

“It hasn’t been that Uche hasn’t wanted to come back. His body hasn’t been right. Now it is right.

“He will try his best to get back before the end of the season and help us.”