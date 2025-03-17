St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu confident of return THIS season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu confident of return THIS season

Head coach Simo Valakari views any game-time before the end of the campaign for his injured forward as "bonus".

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu.
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari has revealed St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is convinced he will make his comeback before the end of the season.

The forward hasn’t kicked a ball for Saints since he became Craig Levein’s first summer signing.

After undergoing three operations on his knee, Ikpeazu has finally been able to make proper progress over the last few weeks.

Valakari would love to be able to call upon the 30-year-old to bolster his attacking options in their Premiership survival battle.

However, even though Ikpeazu now sees light at the end of the tunnel at long last, the head coach insisted a 2024/25 return is viewed as a “bonus” rather than something to bank on.

“Uche said that he will play this season,” Valakari reported.

“He knows his body and it would be brilliant if he was right.

“He’s pushing and pushing. Let’s see.

Uche Ikpeazu watching St Johnstone from the main stand at McDiarmid Park.
Uche Ikpeazu has yet to play for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“The last exploratory operation gave him the all-clear. Everything is right with the knee structure-wise.

“He wants to be back as quickly as possible. We want him to be back as quickly as possible.

“But we need to respect the laws of physics – you can’t overload it.

“Even though the time is short for this season, we need to do the right things for him.

“If we get something out of it this season, it will be a bonus. Definitely, it would be a bonus.

“But that’s what Uche is working for.”

First into the ground

Ikpeazu has previously made use of the English FA’s St George’s Park facilities, but he is now making his push for the injury finishing line in Perth.

“Uche has been working here,” said Valakari. “He’s been the first person into the ground in the mornings.

“He has been working very hard.

“It hasn’t been that Uche hasn’t wanted to come back. His body hasn’t been right. Now it is right.

“He will try his best to get back before the end of the season and help us.”

