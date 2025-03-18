St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Runar Espejord interest – which could be rekindled

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has confirmed he missed out on signing Norwegian striker, Runar Espejord, earlier this month.

But the McDiarmid Park head coach hasn’t dismissed the possibility of making a future attempt to bring the 29-year-old to Scotland.

Espejord was a free agent after being released by Norway’s champions, Bodo/Glimt, at the end of their last season.

Valakari had worked with the centre-forward when they were both at Tromso, so knew all about his skill set.

A powerful link-up number nine, who scored against Celtic in a 2022 European match and made a 500,000 Euros move to Heerenveen earlier in his career, would have ticked a lot of boxes for Saints.

Espejord decided to stay in Norway as he seeks to build up his fitness following a troubled time with injuries.

He only signed a one-year deal with Haugesund, however, so there’s a chance he may yet link-up with his old manager again.

“I spoke with Runar,” said Valakari.

“I had a very good relationship with him when we were in Tromso.

“He’s a fantastic striker. Unfortunately, he’s been injured a lot.

“He wanted to find a place where he knows the people he is working with.

“For many reasons – timing and other things – he chose to stay in Norway.

“I had many good conversations with him. It’s definitely one I would think about in the future.”

Free agents

Valakari would never close his mind completely to the prospect of picking up a striker without a club before this season is finished.

But he knows that is highly unlikely given winter is now turning to spring.

“Football is a crazy world,” he said. “You never know what can happen. Something could be round the corner.

“You never stop looking. And you never stop building for the next season.

“There are already wheels moving to make us better next year.

“That’s how it is.

“It’s the same with free agents but, with two months left of the season, it’s not logical.”