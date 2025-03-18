St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Runar Espejord interest – which could be rekindled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Runar Espejord interest – which could be rekindled

The Norwegian striker was a free agent until recently.

By Eric Nicolson
Runar Espejord in action for Bodo/Glimt.
Runar Espejord decided not to join St Johnstone.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has confirmed he missed out on signing Norwegian striker, Runar Espejord, earlier this month.

But the McDiarmid Park head coach hasn’t dismissed the possibility of making a future attempt to bring the 29-year-old to Scotland.

Espejord was a free agent after being released by Norway’s champions, Bodo/Glimt, at the end of their last season.

Valakari had worked with the centre-forward when they were both at Tromso, so knew all about his skill set.

A powerful link-up number nine, who scored against Celtic in a 2022 European match and made a 500,000 Euros move to Heerenveen earlier in his career, would have ticked a lot of boxes for Saints.

Runar Espejord scores against Celtic for Bodo/Glimt.
Runar Espejord scores against Celtic for Bodo/Glimt.

Espejord decided to stay in Norway as he seeks to build up his fitness following a troubled time with injuries.

He only signed a one-year deal with Haugesund, however, so there’s a chance he may yet link-up with his old manager again.

“I spoke with Runar,” said Valakari.

“I had a very good relationship with him when we were in Tromso.

“He’s a fantastic striker. Unfortunately, he’s been injured a lot.

“He wanted to find a place where he knows the people he is working with.

“For many reasons – timing and other things – he chose to stay in Norway.

“I had many good conversations with him. It’s definitely one I would think about in the future.”

Free agents

Valakari would never close his mind completely to the prospect of picking up a striker without a club before this season is finished.

But he knows that is highly unlikely given winter is now turning to spring.

“Football is a crazy world,” he said. “You never know what can happen. Something could be round the corner.

“You never stop looking. And you never stop building for the next season.

“There are already wheels moving to make us better next year.

“That’s how it is.

“It’s the same with free agents but, with two months left of the season, it’s not logical.”

