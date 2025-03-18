Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders endures nightmare MK Dons start – spending FOUR DAYS on a drip in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders endures nightmare MK Dons start – spending FOUR DAYS on a drip in hospital

The Englishman moved to League Two in January and has only played three times, losing on each occasion.

By Eric Nicolson
Jack Sanders, making his MK Dons debut against Doncaster Rovers, after leaving St Johnstone.
Jack Sanders, making his MK Dons debut against Doncaster Rovers, after leaving St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Former St Johnstone defender, Jack Sanders has endured a nightmare start to life with MK Dons – as it emerged he has already sought reassurance about his place in the centre-back pecking order with his new club.

After being bought by the English League Two side in January for £150,000, Sanders suffered a debut to forget against Doncaster Rovers, playing a slack pass that led to the Yorkshire team taking the lead.

He featured in two further early February defeats, making it a quick-fire hat-trick of losses.

It transpired that the illness which kept Saints’ summer recruit from Kilmarnock out of Simo Valakari’s match-day squad before his departure to Milton Keynes was a kidney infection.

That required four days spent in hospital.

After making his recovery, Sanders was then faced with the task of getting back into a team no longer led by the manager who signed him, with Scott Lindsey being sacked and Ben Gladwin taking over as interim boss.

Jack Sanders (L) challenges Ethan Ennis of Doncaster Rovers. Image: Mark Kerton/Shutterstock

Now, it has been reported in the MK Citizen that the 25-year-old initiated a chat with Gladwin to establish where he stands in the first team picture.

“It has been a rough start for him,” said the caretaker recently.

“He signed for the manager, then had the illness, then the changes have happened. He’s there or thereabouts.

“Jack has trained really well, and he gives us another really good option.

“He will be a really big part of the club moving forward, I have no doubt.

“I’m trying to reassure him that’s the case, but in the short term, we are where we are.

“We’ve just won a game and we want him to be a big part of the group on and off the pitch.”

On a drip for four days

Before he was sacked, Lindsey gave details of Sanders’ health ordeal that began in Perth.

“He travelled with us to Tranmere (for a game on February 15),” he explained.

“But we sent him home on Friday and he ended up in hospital through to Monday on a drip and really strong antibiotics.

“He had a similar issue at his former club, and had been on a strong course of antibiotics, but we thought it had cleared when he signed.

Jack Sanders warms up before a St Johnstone game.
Jack Sanders. Image: SNS.

“In fact, it was still there.

“In the games he’s played, we can now see he hasn’t been at 100% because there was still some infection in his body.

“After the games at Doncaster and Barrow, he said he really tired towards the end of the games and he didn’t understand why. Now we know the reason.”

Sanders may get his chance at Cheltenham this weekend as MK Dons lost 3-0 at Port Vale on Saturday, when he was an unused substitute.

Conversation