St Johnstone star Daniels Balodis relishing dream Latvia clash with England at Wembley

The last St Johnstone away game for Daniels Balodis was in West Lothian.

A fortnight after helping the Perth club secure a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, he will be swapping it for Wembley.

The January recruit’s form with Saints earned him a recall to the Latvia squad for their March World Cup qualifying double header.

Andorra are the opponents on Friday night.

And then it’s England on Monday.

“These are big games, so everyone wants to be part of them,” said Balodis.

“But that is the same for every international match.

“You always want to be involved with the national team as much as possible.

“It is a great feeling when you come out for your country and play against some of the best players in the world.

“For Latvia, it’s the first time we have played against England so it will be a big thing for our country.

“The whole nation is looking forward to it.

“I have watched all their players on television for years. They have a lot of top quality.”

Match fitness

Balodis, who has been part of a Saints backline which kept three clean-sheets in their last four matches before the international break, believes there will be benefits for his club team if he gets game-time for his country.

“Playing in these games for the national team – if I am picked – would help me because I am still getting to match fitness,” he explained.

“I want to keep going and get in better shape, so it would help me increase my levels.

“The experience of playing against better players also helps you improve.

“I have found that with the national team and also playing in the Europa League group stages.

“For a Latvian team (FK RFS) to do that was massive. For a long time nobody had gone that in the groups.

“We won the championship and the cup to get into the Europa League so it was a big, big thing.”