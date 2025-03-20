St Johnstone star Daniels Balodis relishing dream Latvia clash with England at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Daniels Balodis relishing dream Latvia clash with England at Wembley

The centre-back earned a recall following his January move to Perth.

By Eric Nicolson
Daniels Balodis in action for St Johnstone at Dundee.
Daniels Balodis is back in the Latvia squad. Image: SNS.

The last St Johnstone away game for Daniels Balodis was in West Lothian.

A fortnight after helping the Perth club secure a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, he will be swapping it for Wembley.

The January recruit’s form with Saints earned him a recall to the Latvia squad for their March World Cup qualifying double header.

Andorra are the opponents on Friday night.

And then it’s England on Monday.

“These are big games, so everyone wants to be part of them,” said Balodis.

“But that is the same for every international match.

“You always want to be involved with the national team as much as possible.

Daniels Balodis in the main stand at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone photocall.
Daniels Balodis has a lot of big games to look forward to. Image: SNS.

“It is a great feeling when you come out for your country and play against some of the best players in the world.

“For Latvia, it’s the first time we have played against England so it will be a big thing for our country.

“The whole nation is looking forward to it.

“I have watched all their players on television for years. They have a lot of top quality.”

Match fitness

Balodis, who has been part of a Saints backline which kept three clean-sheets in their last four matches before the international break, believes there will be benefits for his club team if he gets game-time for his country.

“Playing in these games for the national team – if I am picked – would help me because I am still getting to match fitness,” he explained.

“I want to keep going and get in better shape, so it would help me increase my levels.

“The experience of playing against better players also helps you improve.

Daniels Balodis marking Robert Lewandowski when Latvia played Poland.
Daniels Balodis marking Robert Lewandowski when Latvia played Poland. Image: Shutterstock.

“I have found that with the national team and also playing in the Europa League group stages.

“For a Latvian team (FK RFS) to do that was massive. For a long time nobody had gone that in the groups.

“We won the championship and the cup to get into the Europa League so it was a big, big thing.”

