Elliot Watt knows where he needs to improve and backs St Johnstone boss to help him do it

St Johnstone midfielder, Elliot Watt has the self-awareness to recognise his footballing weaknesses.

And the former Scotland under-21 international believes Simo Valakari is the ideal coach to help him improve in those areas.

After arriving on loan from Burton Albion in January, Watt has started four games in a row and then not appeared for the next four.

Valakari quickly identified how the 24-year-old can become a more rounded central midfielder, with the player himself totally receptive to the advice.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with the manager,” said Watt. “He’s an interesting character!

“He’s very passionate and that rubs off on everyone.

“Football-wise, his way of playing is very similar to clubs I’ve been at before, playing the 3-4-3 and building from the back.

“He wants us to keep possession, and I think that suits me, playing to my strengths.

“As soon as I spoke to him on the phone, I was really enthusiastic about coming here.

“He told me what he thought of me as a player but also where he thinks I have to improve.

Physical side of football

“He’s told me he wants to work with me on that, sharpening up aspects of my game.

“I want to get my teeth into that and get better.

“I know myself the targets I’ve had for a while, in terms of the physical side of the game and becoming quicker and stronger.

“I accept that is probably my weakness and have to get better at it.”

Watt added: “He’s also been talking to me about other things, like picking up in certain areas and the mentality side of things.

“I know ability-wise, when I get the ball, I can make a difference on the game.

“I’ve been wanting to play killer passes, but the gaffer has been stressing to me that if I keep things simpler it can be more effective.

“Once games open-up, things can become really obvious.

“He backs me and my ability to make a difference but it’s about making some tweaks to become better.

“I am enjoying listening to him and think it is helping me become a better player.”