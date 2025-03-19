Victor Griffith DECLINES international call-up to focus on St Johnstone comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Victor Griffith DECLINES international call-up to focus on St Johnstone comeback

The midfielder only returned from injury at the weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone midfielder, Victor Griffith, decided not accept a Panama call-up. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has revealed that Victor Griffith declined a Panama call-up so he could get himself in the best possible condition for his club’s Premiership survival battle and Scottish Cup semi-final.

One of the big reasons the midfielder joined Saints in January was to get back in the national team, having been unable to add to his tally of 10 caps over the last couple of years.

Panama face the USA in a Nations League semi-final on Thursday night – and their head coach, Thomas Christiansen, wanted to include Griffith in his squad.

But the 24-year-old, who only made his comeback from an ankle injury as a second half substitute against Aberdeen on Saturday, felt that this was a time when he should prioritise St Johnstone.

“Makenzie (Kirk), Aaron (Essel), Daniels (Balodis) and Dukes (Stephen Duke-McKenna) are all away with their countries,” said Valakari.

“It is great for them and for the club.

“Hopefully they all play.

“Victor chose not to go with Panama.

“He thought it was best to stay here and keep rehabbing his ankle.

Victor Griffith during a match warm-up.
Victor Griffith is back from injury. Image: SNS.

“Victor hasn’t been in the Panama squad for a while so that must have been a hard decision in some ways.

“He is very proud to play for his country and getting back into their squad was a big factor in coming to play for us.

“I’m happy for him that they wanted to pick him.

“He said to me: ‘It’s my dream to play for my country but at this moment I need to get myself in better shape’.

“I was like ‘wow’.

The Daniels Balodis example

“Nobody knows better than me how much of an honour it is to play for your country, but Victor has put the club first, which is how it should be.

“You do well for us, other things happen on the back of that.

“Victor will see that. It has happened for Daniels (picked by Latvia for their World Cup qualifiers).”

Daniels Balodis in action for St Johnstone at Dundee.
Daniels Balodis is back in the Latvia squad. Image: SNS.

Valakari added: “Victor knew there would be a lot of travelling, there’s the time difference, training would be geared towards the match, and he might not have played.

“Instead, he has stayed here. He’ll rehab, get the ankle stronger and play a couple of bounce games.

“That will make him more ready for Hibs.

“It is a good decision – and he made it for himself.

“There will be future call-ups after he has played well for us.”

Griffith was sidelined for a month after picking up his ankle injury at Kilmarnock.

Impressive comeback

Valakari sent him on for Adama Sidibeh just before the hour mark at the weekend and liked what he saw.

“He looked good when he came on against Aberdeen,” said the Finn.

“Not all players can get to the pace of the game as quickly after a few weeks out.

“We saw what we have been missing.

“When Victor arrived, you could see he was in good shape and ready to play.

“Now we have to get him to that position again. This international break will help.”

Saints played a bounce game against Hearts on Tuesday and will face Queen’s Park next week in preparation for the resumption of the league campaign at Easter Road.

More from St Johnstone FC

Runar Espejord in action for Bodo/Glimt.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Runar Espejord interest - which could…
Jack Sanders, making his MK Dons debut against Doncaster Rovers, after leaving St Johnstone.
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders endures nightmare MK Dons start - spending FOUR…
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu confident of return THIS season
2
Former Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
5 possible Dunfermline manager targets after Michael Tidser axe – including two former St…
Zach Mitchell warming up for a game.
Zach Mitchell has successfully filled Bozo Mikulic's boots in defence - now he wants…
Benji Kimpioka battles for the ball against Aberdeen.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Transformation at the back and signs that Benji Kimpioka…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against Aberdeen.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone get point against Aberdeen that could be precious
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone are learning how to suffer
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari during the game against Livingston.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals 'crazy' running numbers
Simo Valakari celebrates St Johnstone's cup win at Livingston with the supporters.
Simo Valakari backs Celtic tickets decision as St Johnstone boss outlines long-term vision
2

Conversation