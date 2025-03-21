St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic sets pre-season running target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic sets pre-season running target

The Croatian is starting his recuperation process after an operation to his ACL.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari with Bozo Mikulic at full-time after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
Simo Valakari had good news to report on Bozo Mikulic. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone defender, Bozo Mikulic, has undergone his knee operation.

And the Croatian centre-back believes he will be able to join the rest of the Perth squad for running sessions in pre-season.

A nine-month lay-off is standard for a ruptured ACL.

But Mikulic has previous experience of the recuperation process from early in his career, when he suffered the same injury to his other knee.

The 28-year-old was able to return quicker than expected back then, with a summer milestone now one of his motivations this time around.

“Bozo has had his operation,” head coach, Simo Valakari, reported.

“Of course, it’s very early days to say how it was.

“He’s out of the hospital now, starting his rehab. A lot of pain, still, as you would expect. But the recovery starts now.

“The feedback from the operation was there was nothing they didn’t expect to see.

Bozo Mikulic arrives at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Bozo Mikulic. Image: SNS.

“I believe he was a quick healer the last time he had the injury when he was younger.

“There’s his character. It’s a big thing.

“He won’t be cutting corners, and he will be going 24/7 for this rehab.

“Bozo is a real family man who loves his boy and wife the most in the world.

“But when I asked him how he was after they had been here for a couple of months and left, he said: ‘Now I can concentrate on my football 24/7, to do everything.’

“That’s what you need.”

A good target

Valakari added: “For him to be back ahead of schedule you need luck and everything to go right.

“We will see him in the summer.

“He said to me: ‘You will see me running with the rest of the guys when you start the pre-season.’

“It’s good to have these targets.”

