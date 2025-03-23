Simo Valakari says Barry Douglas setting high St Johnstone standards on and off pitch

The influence of Barry Douglas on and off the pitch has reached the level St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari had hoped for.

After the former Dundee United, Wolves and Leeds defender signed as a free agent in October, it took a few months for him to make his McDiarmid Park mark.

Valakari believes Douglas being sidelined through injury was a big factor in their winter form dipping spiralling out of control.

And it’s no coincidence that now Saints are on a run of just two defeats in 10 games, Douglas has made his presence felt in the starting line-up over that period.

“I was very impressed with the level of running Barry has put in during our last two games (against Livingston and Aberdeen),” said Valakari.

“We need to remember that he came here with no football at all inside him.

“Then we needed to play him more than he was capable of doing. Of course, there’s a risk of injury.

“He got bad luck with a big knock to the calf (at Motherwell in November) and picked up a tear.

“Then during our tough spell, we were missing him.

“I trusted him. He did a lot of rehab his own way.

“He said: ‘Listen gaffer, I know my body, let me heal it.’

“One day he said: ‘Now I am ready to start.’ From that day, he’s been doing his thing.

“We knew inside that he was an important player for us. Now he has been able to get these weeks without injury.

“Of course, we need to manage his workload carefully. But it’s been two, three weeks now where you can see he’s feeling good.”

Training enjoyment

Supporters see the positional awareness and leadership skills Douglas brings to a match-day.

And Valakari sees the enjoyment factor rising through the working week as well.

“He wants to take part in every training session,” said the head coach.

“Plus, he wants to do some extra light-hearted shooting after the training, a competition with the players.

“I can see why Barry wanted to come and play here. He enjoys the dressing room life.

“He wants to come and enjoy the football days as well.

“As a coach, it’s my job to make the training as enjoyable as possible, still working on our game model.

“But he wants to hang out with the lads. That’s a big part of him. Making these old school jokes, taking the mickey out of younger lads.

“At the same time, he has changed our culture in how you need to take care of your body off the field.

“A lot of these younger players have picked up advice from Barry on what vitamins you can take, what kind of prehab actions you should do before the training.

“He leads through that.

“And he brought a very nice coffee machine to the boys’ dressing room. It’s quality!

“In a game, he is vocal but not crazily vocal. Mostly, he shows by example.”

High standards

Valakari added: “What I liked in the last couple of matches – now he’s got his level – was that he wanted to show, in difficult positions, that he can control the ball and make things happen almost on the risk line.

“But I like that. Barry has been at high level clubs, and he tries to bring that high level performance to our club.

“The quality is there because, without the quality, you couldn’t play the way he has played.

“When you get your body physically in the right condition, then suddenly the mental confidence comes.

“He’s a confident lad.

“But if you can’t get about the field, it doesn’t matter how you well you read the game or how confident you are. You get bypassed.”

Douglas was substituted late in the draw with Aberdeen last Saturday but the shin knock wasn’t serious.

“The international break has come at a good moment,” said Valakari. “Hopefully he can be fine for next weekend against Hibs.”