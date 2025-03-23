Simo Valakari says Barry Douglas setting high St Johnstone standards on and off pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari says Barry Douglas setting high St Johnstone standards on and off pitch

The veteran defender has impressed in recent games after a slow start to life at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender Barry Douglas during a break in play.
Barry Douglas is a key man for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

The influence of Barry Douglas on and off the pitch has reached the level St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari had hoped for.

After the former Dundee United, Wolves and Leeds defender signed as a free agent in October, it took a few months for him to make his McDiarmid Park mark.

Valakari believes Douglas being sidelined through injury was a big factor in their winter form dipping spiralling out of control.

And it’s no coincidence that now Saints are on a run of just two defeats in 10 games, Douglas has made his presence felt in the starting line-up over that period.

“I was very impressed with the level of running Barry has put in during our last two games (against Livingston and Aberdeen),” said Valakari.

“We need to remember that he came here with no football at all inside him.

“Then we needed to play him more than he was capable of doing. Of course, there’s a risk of injury.

“He got bad luck with a big knock to the calf (at Motherwell in November) and picked up a tear.

Barry Douglas meets Simo Valakari before St Johnstone played Ross County.
Barry Douglas meets Simo Valakari before signing for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Then during our tough spell, we were missing him.

“I trusted him. He did a lot of rehab his own way.

“He said: ‘Listen gaffer, I know my body, let me heal it.’

“One day he said: ‘Now I am ready to start.’ From that day, he’s been doing his thing.

“We knew inside that he was an important player for us. Now he has been able to get these weeks without injury.

“Of course, we need to manage his workload carefully. But it’s been two, three weeks now where you can see he’s feeling good.”

Training enjoyment

Supporters see the positional awareness and leadership skills Douglas brings to a match-day.

And Valakari sees the enjoyment factor rising through the working week as well.

“He wants to take part in every training session,” said the head coach.

“Plus, he wants to do some extra light-hearted shooting after the training, a competition with the players.

“I can see why Barry wanted to come and play here. He enjoys the dressing room life.

“He wants to come and enjoy the football days as well.

“As a coach, it’s my job to make the training as enjoyable as possible, still working on our game model.

“But he wants to hang out with the lads. That’s a big part of him. Making these old school jokes, taking the mickey out of younger lads.

Barry Douglas and Jason Holt before St Johnstone's game against Rangers.
Barry Douglas with Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

“At the same time, he has changed our culture in how you need to take care of your body off the field.

“A lot of these younger players have picked up advice from Barry on what vitamins you can take, what kind of prehab actions you should do before the training.

“He leads through that.

“And he brought a very nice coffee machine to the boys’ dressing room. It’s quality!

“In a game, he is vocal but not crazily vocal. Mostly, he shows by example.”

High standards

Valakari added: “What I liked in the last couple of matches – now he’s got his level – was that he wanted to show, in difficult positions, that he can control the ball and make things happen almost on the risk line.

“But I like that. Barry has been at high level clubs, and he tries to bring that high level performance to our club.

“The quality is there because, without the quality, you couldn’t play the way he has played.

Barry Douglas out-muscles an Aberdeen player.
Barry Douglas put his experience to good use against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“When you get your body physically in the right condition, then suddenly the mental confidence comes.

“He’s a confident lad.

“But if you can’t get about the field, it doesn’t matter how you well you read the game or how confident you are. You get bypassed.”

Douglas was substituted late in the draw with Aberdeen last Saturday but the shin knock wasn’t serious.

“The international break has come at a good moment,” said Valakari. “Hopefully he can be fine for next weekend against Hibs.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari on the trend St Johnstone must buck pre-split to earn survival chance
Simo Valakari gets a message across to Elliot Watt in the warm-up.
Elliot Watt knows where he needs to improve and backs St Johnstone boss to…
Simo Valakari with Bozo Mikulic at full-time after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic sets pre-season running target
Daniels Balodis in action for St Johnstone at Dundee.
St Johnstone star Daniels Balodis relishing dream Latvia clash with England at Wembley
St Johnstone's Paul Smith pictured with some memorabilia.
St Johnstone archivist brings club’s history to life at free Perth exhibition
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
Victor Griffith DECLINES international call-up to focus on St Johnstone comeback
Runar Espejord in action for Bodo/Glimt.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Runar Espejord interest - which could…
Jack Sanders, making his MK Dons debut against Doncaster Rovers, after leaving St Johnstone.
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders endures nightmare MK Dons start - spending FOUR…
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu confident of return THIS season
2
Former Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
5 possible Dunfermline manager targets after Michael Tidser axe – including two former St…

Conversation