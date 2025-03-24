Simo Valakari on the trend St Johnstone must buck pre-split to earn survival chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari on the trend St Johnstone must buck pre-split to earn survival chance

The Perth club are five points adrift of Dundee and have a tough run of fixtures.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have a big task on their hands to make the post-split stage of the Premiership season meaningful.

And if the Perth side are to put pressure on Dundee and/or Kilmarnock in the battle to stay in the top-flight, they’ll need to buck a trend that has held them back.

Under Craig Levein and Simo Valakari, Saints have yet to beat one of the teams currently in the top half of the table.

The challenge is changing that in the run of three games before the split, with Hibs, Celtic and Dundee United their remaining opponents.

“One of the reasons we are where we are is because we haven’t been able to collect many points against the so-called big teams,” Valakari admitted.

“In this league, to be successful you need to win some of those matches as well.

“There isn’t such a big gap between us and some of those clubs, but we have had too many moments of sleepiness and lack of concentration.

“When that happens against top six teams, they punish you.

Elton Kabangu opens the scoring for Hearts against St Johnstone.
Elton Kabangu opens the scoring for Hearts against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“We have seen that – most recently against Hearts.

“You need to be at a good level for 90 minutes.

“It’s not annoying that other teams have got results against them – there’s nothing I can do about that.

“But it has contributed to the position we are in.

“We have to be brutally honest with ourselves – we have not been good enough for a full game to do it.”

Aberdeen template

Touching distance has different meaning for different people.

But a winless run over the next few weekends would stretch the description to breaking point by anybody’s definition as far as Saints and second bottom of the table is concerned.

“We know we need to get points from these last three matches before the split and stay in touching distance if we want to survive,” said Valakari.

“Aberdeen was a good step. We were at a high level for the whole game.

“They are one of the top teams in the league and we went toe to toe with them.

“It was a very tactical game, and we defended very well when they got their small moments.

“Attacking-wise we had one, maybe one and a half. To win, we needed to take it.

“That’s the next step.

“You could feel that we were Aberdeen’s equal.

“It wasn’t like we were being dominated, and our only hope was a lucky break.

Simo Valakari and Jimmy Thelin shake hands at full-time.
Simo Valakari and Jimmy Thelin both thought a draw was a fair result. Image: SNS.

“The Aberdeen manager recognised that.

“He is going for third and it would have been easy for him after the game to just say: ‘We didn’t play well’.

“He understood it was a level game and gave us full respect.

“I know we are a good team.

“Hopefully, we will take our chances when we get them next time.”

Calm heads

Falling five points behind Dundee last weekend didn’t alter Valakari’s mindset.

“It’s important to keep a calm head just now,” he said.

“For months, that’s what we have been working towards.

“Last weekend we only got one point, and our direct opponent (Dundee) got three.

“The gap is a little bit bigger but that doesn’t change our focus.

“I am confident we will win games.

“There may be times when our direct opponents win as well but I still believe it will go to the wire.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari gets a message across to Elliot Watt in the warm-up.
Elliot Watt knows where he needs to improve and backs St Johnstone boss to…
St Johnstone defender Barry Douglas during a break in play.
Simo Valakari says Barry Douglas setting high St Johnstone standards on and off pitch
Simo Valakari with Bozo Mikulic at full-time after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic sets pre-season running target
Daniels Balodis in action for St Johnstone at Dundee.
St Johnstone star Daniels Balodis relishing dream Latvia clash with England at Wembley
St Johnstone's Paul Smith pictured with some memorabilia.
St Johnstone archivist brings club’s history to life at free Perth exhibition
Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
Victor Griffith DECLINES international call-up to focus on St Johnstone comeback
Runar Espejord in action for Bodo/Glimt.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Runar Espejord interest - which could…
Jack Sanders, making his MK Dons debut against Doncaster Rovers, after leaving St Johnstone.
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders endures nightmare MK Dons start - spending FOUR…
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu confident of return THIS season
2
Former Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
5 possible Dunfermline manager targets after Michael Tidser axe – including two former St…

Conversation