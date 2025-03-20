St Johnstone archivist brings club’s history to life at free Perth exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone archivist brings club’s history to life at free Perth exhibition

Paul Smith has put together an exhibition that will allow fans to take a trip down memory lane.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Paul Smith pictured with some memorabilia.
St Johnstone's Paul Smith pictured with some memorabilia. Image: PPA.

In over 40 years associated with St Johnstone, Paul Smith has worn many different hats – often more than one at the same time.

Currently, on top of his full-time job as the lotto manager, he is also the club archivist.

Given Smith wrote for the match day programme in the 1980s, it is perhaps no surprise collecting memorabilia became a labour of love over subsequent decades.

And on Sunday, Saints fans will get the opportunity to wallow in that nostalgia, with a range of items assembled for a one-day St Johnstone Heritage exhibition at McDiarmid Park.

The event, free of charge, takes place between 9.30am and 4pm in the ground’s Muirton Suite and adjoining gymnasium.

“The collection started in 2001,” Smith recalled. “Then I put on a couple of exhibitions, a bit more modest than I’m hoping to achieve on Sunday.

“I had one planned for 2020, but Covid put an end to that. Here we are, five years later finally getting round to it.

“There’s such a range of things. A few of them are themed over specific events but a lot of it is items I’ll just lay out and let people browse over.

Alex Rennie with his 1982/1983 First Division championship-winning St Johnstone team.
Alex Rennie with his 1982/1983 First Division championship-winning St Johnstone team. Image: SNS.

“It was 1984 I first became involved with the club – so 41 years this year.

“I was aware there were lot of bits of memorabilia just lying about the stadium.

“So I brought it all together and gathered it in a spare room.

“Since then, I’ve built on that.

“I’ve purchased a lot, personally – a couple of proper auctions but mostly stuff off eBay that pops up.

“As folk have got to know about the collection, we’ve received some nice donations as well.

“Sometimes it’s been after people have passed away and relatives haven’t known what to do with items.

“And Geoff Brown has given us all the medals and badges from during his time at the club.

“Over the last few years, I’ve made sure things were looked after from the cup finals and European games.

“When I was in the football administrator role, I made sure nothing of significance was binned.”

Two club greats

Sunday’s exhibition has been supplemented by the club being leant items by family members of two St Johnstone greats – Sandy McLaren, Scotland’s youngest ever goalkeeper, and Willie Coburn, a key member of Willie Ormond’s team which was the first to make their mark in Europe.

“Willie’s family have been very kind,” said Smith.

“They’ve given me a lot of stuff of his on loan.

“He picked up things around the European games and the friendly with Real Madrid.

“The family of Sandy have kindly helped us as well.

“There’s an international cap and other bits and pieces. He’s a huge figure in the club’s history.”

Smith has been heartened to see the interest young supporters share in the St Johnstone teams and grounds of old.

It won’t just be fans wanting to take a trip down memory lane who will head to McDiarmid this weekend.

St Johnstone fans before their game against Galatasaray.
St Johnstone supporters have enjoyed plenty of big games at McDiarmid Park in recent years, including this one against Galatasaray. Image: SNS.

And, with Saints’ top-flight status in serious jeopardy on the pitch, the exhibition serves as a timely reminder of the ups and downs associated with a lifetime of loyalty and devotion to your local football club.

“I know the last couple of seasons haven’t been great,” said Smith.

“But, in the main, we’ve got a generation of supporters who have known nothing but success.

“I’m hoping that we’ll get a lot of youngsters who come along and get a feel for all the different stages of the club’s history – good and bad.

“We’ve got a quiz trail for them to follow and prizes.

“As soon as fans hit their teens, they really want to hear about past players and teams.

“John Brogan was in one of my favourite teams and that’s now about 45 years ago!”

Poignant

The exhibition has been enhanced thanks to the purchase of display cases, made possible through the Scottish Football Museum Local Heritage Grants and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

A poignant part of the event will be the commemoration of former players and people associated with the club who lost their lives in World War One and Two.

Smith said: “We did a wee exhibition in 2022 for the St Johnstone war dead.

“It will get another outing, and we’ve actually had a couple of people added to it since that time.

“As far as we know, every Saints player or person associated with Saints who died in the two world wars will be included.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Victor Griffith in action for St Johnstone.
Victor Griffith DECLINES international call-up to focus on St Johnstone comeback
Runar Espejord in action for Bodo/Glimt.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Runar Espejord interest - which could…
Jack Sanders, making his MK Dons debut against Doncaster Rovers, after leaving St Johnstone.
Former St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders endures nightmare MK Dons start - spending FOUR…
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu confident of return THIS season
2
Former Dunfermline Athletic head coach Michael Tidser.
5 possible Dunfermline manager targets after Michael Tidser axe – including two former St…
Zach Mitchell warming up for a game.
Zach Mitchell has successfully filled Bozo Mikulic's boots in defence - now he wants…
Benji Kimpioka battles for the ball against Aberdeen.
3 St Johnstone talking points: Transformation at the back and signs that Benji Kimpioka…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against Aberdeen.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone get point against Aberdeen that could be precious
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Jason Holt: St Johnstone are learning how to suffer
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari during the game against Livingston.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals 'crazy' running numbers

Conversation