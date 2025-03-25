The grim graph that highlights St Johnstone’s ‘big six’ Premiership problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

The grim graph that highlights St Johnstone’s ‘big six’ Premiership problem

The Perth side will need to turn their form around against the top sides in the country over the next few weeks.

Simo Valakari bemoans a mistake made by one of his players during a match against Celtic.
Simo Valakari will need to see an improvement against the 'big six' if St Johnstone are going to stay up. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

For a team that is five points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, St Johnstone’s record against other relegation battle rivals is, perhaps surprisingly, very good.

Ross County, it’s seven points to one in their favour.

In the three fixtures with Kilmarnock, it’s six to three.

Saints and Dundee both have a win, a draw and a defeat in their head to heads.

Motherwell and St Mirren are the two bottom six clubs to have an advantage over the Perth side – but it’s only six points to three in each case.

The reason Saints are where they are isn’t how they have fared against the sides around them.

It’s their lamentable record against the historic ‘big six’ – Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen and Dundee United – who happen to also be the current top six.

Courier Sport looks at the historic context of this season’s slump on that front.

This graph lays bare the scale of the drop-off.

Since Derek McInnes brought Saints back to the top table, they have always amassed a double figures total against the historic power houses of Scottish football.

The record between 2009/10 and 2016/17 is particularly impressive, with the Perth side only dropping below the 15-point mark in one year out of eight.

There’s an argument to be made that, although there was a cup double in 2021, this 15-year top-flight spell has two phases, with the downturn beginning as early as 2017/18.

Even against a backdrop of diminishing returns, however, to only have three points so far this season is alarming.

Before Saints’ last game, it was just two.

Makenzie Kirk celebrates a goal against Aberdeen.
Makenzie Kirk helped St Johnstone get a draw in Aberdeen. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Craig Levein didn’t pick up any points before being sacked, while there have been two draws against Aberdeen and one versus Hibs under Valakari.

Hibs, Celtic and United are up next.

If Saints are still winless by split time, you have to think their relegation fate will have been sealed.

Conversely, if they are in touch, their record against the lower-placed clubs would be fuel for optimism.

Points average

Saints have picked up more points against Aberdeen over the last 16 seasons than any of the others (63).

With Hibs and United to come in the next few weeks, the good news is that those are the top two when it comes to a points per game average.

It’s 1.31 against the Edinburgh side and 1.29 for the Tangerines.

Saints are currently averaging over a point per game against all of the six, apart from Rangers and Celtic.

Taking that average into account for this season, par would be 13.81 points so far.

Had Saints hit that, they would be in the top six and pushing for Europe.

Hearts haul the best

Not only was the highest mark achieved in 2011/12 (23 points) it was also the one campaign when they completed the full set of picking up points against all six opponents.

The 2014/15 season is arguably the most impressive, though.

Saints reached 18 points without Rangers, Hearts and Hibs being in the division.

Saints have the chance to make the total against Hibs more respectable this weekend.

The way things stand, it’s their record in contests with the other capital city team which has been the most harmful.

As was the case in the two previous seasons, the grand total sits at zero.

Joe Shaughnessy scores a winning goal for St Johnstone against Hearts.
Joe Shaughnessy helped St Johnstone to a points total of 10 against Hearts in 2016/17 with this winning goal at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.

It’s a far cry from 2016/17 when Tommy Wright’s squad picked up 10 points in their matches against Hearts.

That remains the most against an individual ‘big six’ club.

Conversation