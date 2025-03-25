Simo Valakari: Daniels Balodis looked at home at Wembley – and St Johnstone will benefit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: Daniels Balodis looked at home at Wembley – and St Johnstone will benefit

The Latvian defender has faced Andorra and England during the international break.

By Eric Nicolson
Daniels Balodis marks England's Mark Guehi.
Daniels Balodis marks England's Mark Guehi. Image: Shutterstock.

Daniels Balodis looked at home when he came up against England’s attacking superstars, according to St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.

And the centre-back’s Wembley experience will bring benefits for the Perth club in their Premiership survival battle.

Balodis started both Latvia’s March World Cup qualifiers, the second of them a 3-0 defeat to England on Monday night.

Having previously played against Robert Lewandowski, the 26-year-old will also be able to tell his grandchildren he shared a pitch with Harry Kane.

The form curve of Balodis had been moving steadily upwards with Saints since his January arrival in Scotland.

Valakari believes that will continue to be the case now that his confidence will be boosted by his display on Monday night.

Daniels Balodis tackling Harry Kane.
Daniels Balodis came up against Harry Kane. Image: Shutterstock.

“Daniels has played against some of the best players in the world, at an iconic stadium, with 80,000 people in it,” said the head coach.

“And he didn’t look out of place.

“I never played at Wembley – I faced England with Finland at Anfield because it was being reconstructed.

“So, I can only imagine what the excitement was like for Daniels.

“I’m sure there would have been big nerves in the warm-up, walking out of the tunnel and then listening to the national anthems.

“But from the moment the game started, Daniels played as he has been playing here with us.

“He defended the box really well and was in the right positions. Of course, Latvia didn’t have a lot of the ball but the passes he made were good ones.

“What an experience.

“He will take from it: ‘I can play at this next level’. That’s how it looked to me watching the game.

Daniels Balodis wins a header in the Dundee game.
Daniels Balodis wins a header against Dundee. Image: SNS.

“The improvement he has been showing with us continued.

“I was very happy that Latvia played on Monday and that he had a short trip from London.

“The games will help him, and he should be fine fitness-wise.

“Some of the boys have been carrying niggles but he wasn’t one of them, so it was better that he played another couple of games.”

The run-in begins against Hibs

Now that the international breaks are over and, the run-in to the end of the season is upon Saints.

“Results will show if the break came at a good time for us,” said Valakari.

“We were in good form, but some players were carrying aches and pains.

Barry Douglas out-muscles an Aberdeen player.
Barry Douglas needed a break after the game against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

“We’ve tried to give rest to players who have needed it and have organised two bounce games for those who haven’t.

“International breaks are part of football – no club coach is a big fan of them because they break your rhythm and there can be a lot of travelling for the players who are away.

“You’re always a bit worried how they will come back to you.

“If they’re not playing, the training won’t be the same as it would be with us.

“When they come back there’s only a day and a half and then you play.

“But it’s the same for everyone.

“All the boys who have been away with their countries should be with us for training on Thursday.”

