Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone winger Stephen Duke-McKenna shouldn’t be too tough on himself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone winger Stephen Duke-McKenna shouldn’t be too tough on himself

The January loan signing judges himself on goals and assists.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Stephen Duke-McKenna walks around Dundee's pitch with his headphones on before a game.
St Johnstone's Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone winger Stephen Duke-McKenna can be too hard on himself, Simo Valakari has revealed.

The on-loan winger’s goal involvements since he arrived at McDiarmid Park total just one – his saved shot against Ross County that fell to Makenzie Kirk, who scored a vital winner.

Technically, even that doesn’t go into the official records as an assist.

Valakari has stressed, however, that there are other ways to judge the former Everton playmaker’s contribution to the Perth cause than purely raw numbers.

“I think he’s not happy that he’s not got so many ‘points’ as in goals and assists,” said the Finn, who has picked Duke-McKenna as a starter for the last three Premiership matches.

“He wanted to come here and show that he could do that.

“It’s important that he has belief in himself that he can go out and excite people, taking players on.

“That’s why I like him so much.

“Even when he is not getting as many ‘points’, he still keeps doing that.

Stephen Duke-McKenna takes on Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie.
Stephen Duke-McKenna takes on Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.

“He can be a big player in terms of creativity for us.

“When I watched him, he was not an out and out winger.

“He was a player who can get between the lines as well, like an old-fashioned number 10.

“He needs this kind of free role to feel and smell the game, to find where those spaces are.

“For those players, you accept a bit of this wildness.”

‘Mistakes are nothing’

Valakari added: “He is maybe a little hard on himself.

“At half-time in the Livingston game (when Duke-McKenna was substituted), he was the first one to say: ‘I was s**t, I got this yellow card, I couldn’t get past this player’.

“Sometimes when you do the half-time change, they are annoyed, but he was like this.

“And he was celebrating with us when we got through. He is very critical of himself, but he is very level-headed in how he sees the game and I like this.

“My message to Duke is – and has been – that the mistakes are nothing because they will always be there. You have to try your things.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen tries to stop Stephen Duke-McKenna.
Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen tries to stop Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: SNS.

“But at the same time there is a non-negotiable in our team that all our players must do. When we lose the ball, we defend.

“When we attack, then you can make your magic. But when we defend, you need to get back and work hard for the team.

“He is taking the opponent with him, drawing them in.

“When there’s two players on him then there is a free player somewhere else. Then we pass. This is the process.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka in action during his St Johnstone comeback against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka can be 'valuable' again, says Simo Valakari
A close-up of St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka.
Benji Kimpioka scores in St Johnstone closed-doors win as Stephen Duke-McKenna suffers Guyana disappointment
Daniels Balodis marks England's Mark Guehi.
Simo Valakari: Daniels Balodis looked at home at Wembley - and St Johnstone will…
Simo Valakari bemoans a mistake made by one of his players during a match against Celtic.
The grim graph that highlights St Johnstone's 'big six' Premiership problem
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari on the trend St Johnstone must buck pre-split to earn survival chance
Simo Valakari gets a message across to Elliot Watt in the warm-up.
Elliot Watt knows where he needs to improve and backs St Johnstone boss to…
St Johnstone defender Barry Douglas during a break in play.
Simo Valakari says Barry Douglas setting high St Johnstone standards on and off pitch
Simo Valakari with Bozo Mikulic at full-time after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic sets pre-season running target
Daniels Balodis in action for St Johnstone at Dundee.
St Johnstone star Daniels Balodis relishing dream Latvia clash with England at Wembley
St Johnstone's Paul Smith pictured with some memorabilia.
St Johnstone archivist brings club’s history to life at free Perth exhibition

Conversation