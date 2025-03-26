St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka can be ‘valuable’ again, says Simo Valakari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka can be ‘valuable’ again, says Simo Valakari

The forward returned to the Saints team before the international break.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka in action during his St Johnstone comeback against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka is back in the first team picture. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari liked what he saw of Benji Kimpioka on his comeback to the St Johnstone team.

And the Perth boss is hopeful his second half substitute appearance against Aberdeen will be the platform for a telling contribution to the McDiarmid Park club’s Premiership survival battle.

The former Sunderland man missed two months of football against a backdrop of mid-season transfer possibilities and a drop in form.

Valakari took his time to reintroduce Kimpioka to a match-day squad and then gave the 25-year-old a 20-minute run-out against the Dons before the international break.

There wasn’t an opportunity to add to his tally of 11 goals.

But the Swede’s application and team ethic justified his inclusion, with Kimpioka, who scored in Tuesday’s bounce game against Queen’s Park, set for more game-time against Hibs this weekend.

Nervousness

“I have seen this in training,” said Valakari.

“Since January and the hassle had passed, his work-rate has been very good.

“He has not played a lot so, sometimes the football things are not happening yet.

“You have to start getting to know your players.

“Watching Benji come on, I felt there was a bit of nervousness in him.

Benji Kimpioka with three Aberdeen players for company.
Benji Kimpioka with three Aberdeen players for company. Image: Shutterstock.

“There has been a lot of talk that he has been our top scorer.

“So, I think he felt that the spotlight was on him.

“I never questioned that he would put the work in.

“Now I think he is working his way back in our team and he can be valuable for the rest of the season for us.”

