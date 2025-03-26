St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka can be ‘valuable’ again, says Simo Valakari

Simo Valakari liked what he saw of Benji Kimpioka on his comeback to the St Johnstone team.

And the Perth boss is hopeful his second half substitute appearance against Aberdeen will be the platform for a telling contribution to the McDiarmid Park club’s Premiership survival battle.

The former Sunderland man missed two months of football against a backdrop of mid-season transfer possibilities and a drop in form.

Valakari took his time to reintroduce Kimpioka to a match-day squad and then gave the 25-year-old a 20-minute run-out against the Dons before the international break.

There wasn’t an opportunity to add to his tally of 11 goals.

But the Swede’s application and team ethic justified his inclusion, with Kimpioka, who scored in Tuesday’s bounce game against Queen’s Park, set for more game-time against Hibs this weekend.

Nervousness

“I have seen this in training,” said Valakari.

“Since January and the hassle had passed, his work-rate has been very good.

“He has not played a lot so, sometimes the football things are not happening yet.

“You have to start getting to know your players.

“Watching Benji come on, I felt there was a bit of nervousness in him.

“There has been a lot of talk that he has been our top scorer.

“So, I think he felt that the spotlight was on him.

“I never questioned that he would put the work in.

“Now I think he is working his way back in our team and he can be valuable for the rest of the season for us.”