Benji Kimpioka scores in St Johnstone closed-doors win as Stephen Duke-McKenna suffers Guyana disappointment

Saints played Queen's Park on Tuesday.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up of St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka.
Benji Kimpioka scored for St Johnstone in a bounce game against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Benji Kimpioka was among the goalscorers for St Johnstone in their last closed-doors match before the Premiership season resumes this weekend.

The Perth forward found the net against Queen’s Park on Tuesday during a comfortable victory for the McDiarmid Park side.

Kimpioka returned to the Saints first team squad recently, and made his first appearance in two months against Aberdeen.

Benji Kimpioka in action during his St Johnstone comeback against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka is back in the first team picture. Image: SNS.

Boss, Simo Valakari, organised two bounce games for the international break.

The first was against Hearts at the start of last week, when Saints were 1-0 in front at half-time before a number of fringe players and youngsters were introduced at the break and the Jam Tarts ran out winners.

And yesterday, Valakari took his team to Queen’s Park’s Lochinch training base.

International duty

Meanwhile, Stephen Duke-McKenna suffered disappointment with Guyana.

The Golden Jaguars were beaten 2-0 by Guatemala and missed out on qualification for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Duke-McKenna was introduced as a 60th minute substitute.

Next up for Guyana is a World Cup qualifier against Nicaragua on June 6.

Stephen Duke-McKenna in action against Aberdeen.
Stephen Duke-McKenna. Image: SNS.

Makenzie Kirk was on Northern Ireland under-21 duty.

Tommy Wright’s squad played three friendlies in Turkey, with Kirk starting the first (Moldova) and third (Uzbekistan) and coming off the bench in the middle fixture (Ukraine).

Kirk has 10 goals to his name with Saints but didn’t score for his country during this camp.

Conversation