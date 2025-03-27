Nicky Clark bounce game hat-trick a sign of St Johnstone fringe player commitment, says Simo Valakari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark bounce game hat-trick a sign of St Johnstone fringe player commitment, says Simo Valakari

The Perth boss has some tough selection decisions ahead of Saints' clash with Hibs.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari with Nicky Clark at the end of a game.
Nicky Clark is determined to get back into Simo Valakari's St Johnstone team. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s Premiership survival battle will be boosted by the attitude of the Perth club’s fringe players who have been starved of first team action of late.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has revealed the two international break closed-doors contests gave him food for thought about his match-day selections during the league run-in.

Club captain, Nicky Clark, hasn’t started a match for Saints since January 12.

But his commitment to the Perth cause hasn’t dimmed – which he showed in Tuesday’s bounce game against Queen’s Park.

“I’ve been so happy with the players who stayed here,” said Valakari. “It’s not easy with no fixture for two weeks after you’ve not been playing so much.

“That’s why we had these two bounce games. They can keep their sharpness and show me.

“Nicky Clark scored a hat-trick against Queen’s Park. So, there’s a guy telling me: ‘I’m here and I’m ready, play me, I can help the team.’

Nicky Clark celebrates a goal for St Johnstone against Hibs.
Nicky Clark scored the last time St Johnstone played Hibs. Image: SNS.

“The boys have put a lot of thoughts in my head by how they’ve performed in those matches.

“Over the last two days when we watched the games, it has given me a big positive headache on what to do.

“You need to make that choice. I even have to leave players out of the squad who deserve to be in.

“But the balance, for certain matches, means they don’t make it.

“These fringe players are showing what good players they are, putting in the effort.

“Football is a small world. If you down tools, that news travels quickly. There are no problems with that here.”

No grey area

Valakari has been delighted to see one of his footballing fundamentals take root at McDiarmid Park.

“It can be a big problem when you have senior pros not in the team,” he explained.

“But, as I said from my first day, there is no grey area – you are with the team, or you are against the team.

“It can’t be that when you are not playing you don’t care. Those are not our players. That has been very clear.

“I have to say, the boys have been great. Senior players with many years of experience, they are telling me: ‘I should play, I should play.’

“I like this attitude. They knock on the door and tell me: ‘Gaffer, I am ready.’

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“No one has downed tools. You don’t need to pretend you are happy. Of course, you are not happy when you’re not playing.

“But you need to act professionally and the best way to do that is give your all on the training ground.

“That helps the players next to you because they need to compete against the player who is giving their all.”

Stephen Duke-McKenna had the furthest to travel of the Saints players on international duty and didn’t train on Thursday.

Daniels Balodis and Makenzie Kirk were both involved as Saints prepare to face Hibs on Saturday.

Hibs challenge

The Edinburgh side are flying high these days and Valakari isn’t surprised that they have been transformed over the last few months.

“We played a bounce game against Hibs after I came here,” he recalled.

“After watching them in the first half I was wondering how on earth this team was at the bottom of the league.

“I saw their quality then.

“They’re maybe the strongest team you can face apart from Celtic and Rangers.

“I’ve watched them a lot.

“In this run it’s not as if they have been getting lucky breaks. They have deserved their results.

“Even when they aren’t playing well, they’re grinding out results. For me, that’s the sign of a good team.

“It will be a big challenge for us on Saturday.”

