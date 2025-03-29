Easter Road St Johnstone debut has special memories for Sven Sprangler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Easter Road St Johnstone debut has special memories for Sven Sprangler

The midfielder established an instant connection with the Saints fans.

By Eric Nicolson
Sven Sprangler makes a sliding tackle against Hibs.
A sliding tackle at Hibs established an instant connection between Sven Sprangler and the St Johnstone fans. Image: SNS.

From his very first tackle at Easter Road, Sven Sprangler felt the love of the St Johnstone fans.

Now, on his third trip to the home of Hibernian he would like nothing more than to deliver those supporters a win that would turbocharge Saints’ Premiership survival mission.

For Sprangler, even though he’s yet to pick up any points there, the Edinburgh ground will always hold special memories.

“My nerves were alright that day,” the Austrian recalled.

“To be honest, I was just excited to play and to prove that I was capable of playing in this league.

“Thankfully, I have shown that.

“I enjoyed it from the first minute to the last even though we got beaten.

“I can remember clearly that one of my first actions was a sliding tackle, and I won it.

“Our fans cheered it, which made me feel amazing.

Sven Sprangler in action for St Johnstone on his debut against Hibs.
Sven Sprangler in action for St Johnstone on his debut against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“Straightaway, I loved the intensity of the football.

“It felt like home from day one.

“I knew this was the league and the club for me.

“Hopefully, the fans thought about me in a positive way straight away as well.

“Cheering for me at the start meant such a lot and it still does.”

Captain’s armband

Sprangler was made team captain by Simo Valakari when Nicky Clark dropped out of the side a couple of months ago, a decision that further cemented his bond with the club.

“It meant everything to me when that happened,” he said.

“I was a little bit surprised but very grateful.

“When a manager gives you the armband it’s a trust thing.

“That’s huge for me.

“It’s such a privilege. I don’t take it for granted.

“It was the first time I was given the armband in my professional career.

“I like the responsibility.

Sven Sprangler encourages his St Johnstone team-mates against Celtic.
Sven Sprangler has been captaining St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“I’m a vocal guy on the pitch. You have to be when you play in my position with everything happening around you.

“So, it isn’t new for me to get involved and be loud.

“I’m doing everything I can to help the team.

“When I was younger, I saw how the experienced players showed leadership in the dressing room and how they handled situations.

“That’s something I’ve been able to use.”

Last season’s ordeal

Around this time last year, Sprangler missed out on Saints’ triumph against Hibs under Craig Levein, with his season having been curtailed by a knee injury.

Watching a relegation battle from a distance was harder than being in the thick of one.

“I’d always rather be involved,” he said. “100%.

“Everyone knows that it’s terrible when you’re injured, and you can’t help the team.

“That was a tough time.

“I was doing me rehab in Austria, but I watched every game on my laptop with my girlfriend.

“She loves football, thankfully! She goes to our games home and away.

“Of course, I was screaming at the screen in support of my team-mates.

“One of those games was a win at Hibs.

Adama Sidibeh celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Hibs.
Adama Sidibeh scored the first of St Johnstone’s two goals against Hibs a year ago. Image: SNS.

“The guys got the job done and stayed up.

“I’m still positive that we will do the same this year.”

The fixtures are running out for Saints to get off the bottom of the league but the one game at a time mindset hasn’t changed.

“We all have one big goal,” said Sprangler, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday. “And that is to stay up.

“The way to do that is to stay focused and do the right things in training and in matches.

“There’s no point thinking further ahead than Hibs.

“We won’t be looking ahead to Celtic or Dundee United.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari with Nicky Clark at the end of a game.
Nicky Clark bounce game hat-trick a sign of St Johnstone fringe player commitment, says…
St Johnstone's Stephen Duke-McKenna walks around Dundee's pitch with his headphones on before a game.
Simo Valakari: Why St Johnstone winger Stephen Duke-McKenna shouldn't be too tough on himself
Benji Kimpioka in action during his St Johnstone comeback against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka can be 'valuable' again, says Simo Valakari
A close-up of St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka.
Benji Kimpioka scores in St Johnstone closed-doors win as Stephen Duke-McKenna suffers Guyana disappointment
Daniels Balodis marks England's Mark Guehi.
Simo Valakari: Daniels Balodis looked at home at Wembley - and St Johnstone will…
Simo Valakari bemoans a mistake made by one of his players during a match against Celtic.
The grim graph that highlights St Johnstone's 'big six' Premiership problem
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari on the trend St Johnstone must buck pre-split to earn survival chance
Simo Valakari gets a message across to Elliot Watt in the warm-up.
Elliot Watt knows where he needs to improve and backs St Johnstone boss to…
St Johnstone defender Barry Douglas during a break in play.
Simo Valakari says Barry Douglas setting high St Johnstone standards on and off pitch
Simo Valakari with Bozo Mikulic at full-time after St Johnstone beat Motherwell.
St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic sets pre-season running target

Conversation