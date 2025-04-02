St Johnstone classic kits and shirt sponsors – which is your favourite?

How many of these classic St Johnstone kits do you remember?

St Johnstone signed a sponsorship deal to have advertising on the front of their shirts for the first time with the Famous Grouse in 1986.

The kit will evoke memories of winning the Second Division in 1988.

Bonar will always be associated with McDiarmid Park’s greatest game, when St Johnstone defeated Airdrie in March 1990 in front of over 10,000 fans.

Hydro Electric harks back to European nights against Monaco in 1999 and Brown Construction was on the shirt when the Scottish Cup was lifted in May 2014.

But which of these was the best?

1981

Ally McCoist wearing the St Johnstone home jersey in 1981.

Maybe you prefer the simplicity of the Umbro era with club crest and no sponsor?

1983

Where does this classic Umbro blue shirt with white pin stripes rank?

Manager Alex Rennie wore his famous matching grey suit and slip-on shoes when they showed off the First Division trophy for a pre-season photocall in 1983.

1986-1989

The Famous Grouse signed the first sponsorship deal with the club.

Matchwinner were kit manufacturers when the whisky brand adorned the shirt.

The red and white away kit worn by Danny Powell was a big favourite.

1986-1989

Dougie Barron in the Famous Grouse blue and white home shirt before the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Celtic Park in April 1989.

St Johnstone legends Don McVicar, Paul Cherry, Steve Maskrey and Roddy Grant were among those who showcased that classic Matchwinner kit.

1989-1991

The 1989-90 season not only heralded the arrival of McDiarmid Park but also a new £100,000 shirt sponsorship deal with Dundee firm Low & Bonar.

The name Bonar adorned the front of the kit, which was manufactured by Bukta.

The home shirt will bring back memories of the famous game in March 1990 when Saints beat league leaders Airdrie 3-1 before going on to win the title.

1989-1991

St Johnstone’s Mark Treanor in the red and white striped away shirt in April 1991.

The kit was worn between 1989 and 1991.

It was such a classic it was brought back for the 2021-2022 season.

1991-1993

The Famous Grouse returned to sponsor the club in July 1991.

The six-figure contract was signed for two years with an option to renew.

1991-1993

The Famous Grouse away kit worn from 1991 to 1993.

Players who wore the shirt included John Davies, Ian Redford and Paul Wright.

1993-1994

A blue home shirt with white pin stripes returned for the 1993-1994 season and was worn by record signing Billy Dodds, who joined from Dundee.

St Johnstone were relegated back to the First Division under Paul Sturrock.

1994-1996

Saints decided to go it alone in 1994 after “past let-downs from kit suppliers”.

They signed up Premier Marketing to create and distribute the branded “Saints Collection”. This included the home shirt, which cost £33.

1994-1996

The away kit was blue stripes on a bold yellow background.

Callum Davidson was among the players who wore the Saints Collection.

1994-1996

A tartan third kit was worn by Jim Weir and his team-mates when Saints beat Dundee United 1-0 at McDiarmid Park in the First Division in April 1996.

Saints couldn’t get over the line and finished fourth.

1996-1997

The new home strip for the 1996-1997 season featured a yellow and blue trim.

Saints won the First Division by 20 points from Airdrie in the Famous Grouse strip.

1996-1997

The away kit for the 1996-1997 season was a “half and half” in teal and purple.

The shirt with a V-neck and collar was the latest addition to the Saints Collection and was worn by players such as George O’Boyle and Attila Sekerlioglu.

1997-1998

Gerry McMahon in the Famous Grouse yellow away kit in 1998.

Xara was the manufacturer and Saints finished the Premier Division season in fifth.

1998-2000

George O’Boyle in the new home kit before the 1998-1999 season.

Hydro Electric became the main sponsor and the badge was in the style of a shield.

1998-2000

Brendan Crozier in the away kit for the 1998-1999 season.

Hydro Electric was the sponsor when St Johnstone qualified for Europe for the first time in 28 years following a third-place finish in the Premier League.

1999-2000

The yellow third kit arrived for the 1999-2000 season.

Saints famously drew 3-3 with Monaco in the Uefa Cup during the campaign.

2002-2003

Scottish Citylink boosted St Johnstone’s bid for a “speedy return” to the Premier League by agreeing a five-figure shirt sponsorship deal in July 2002.

The light blue away shirt was a highlight in a disappointing season.

2004-2005

Mark Baxter and Stephen Fraser joined Stagecoach Group chief executive Brian Soutar on the Megabus ahead of the 2004-2005 season.

The megabus.com name appeared on the front.

2007-2008

George Wimpey became shirt sponsor from 2006.

Saints won the Challenge Cup final against Dunfermline Athletic in November 2007 in the yellow and blue away kit manufactured by Surridge Sports.

2010-2011

George Wimpey and Taylor Woodrow merged to form Taylor Wimpey in 2007.

Jody Morris and Collin Samuel showed off the new strips for the 2010-2011 season.

2013-2014

GS Brown Construction was the sponsor for the 2013-2014 season.

Saints wore the home shirt when they won the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 victory at Hampden against Dundee United in May 2014.

2013-2014

Joma was the kit manufacturer.

They delivered this classic red and black away strip during the historic season.

2017-2018

St Johnstone’s Steven MacLean celebrates scoring a hat-trick in the 5-1 win against Motherwell in May 2018 with his daughter Ruby.

Perth-based Alan Storrar Cars was the sponsor.

The pinstripes and retro collar design was a fan favourite.

2020-2021

The Binn Group was main shirt sponsor and Macron the manufacturer when Saints completed the greatest season in their history during 2020-2021.

In Callum Davidson’s first season as a manager, they finished fifth in the Premier League and won the League Cup against Livingston in February 2021.

The Scottish Cup followed in May with victory against Hibs.

2023-2024

Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring against Livingston in May 2024.

The white away kit with blue and yellow flashes was another cause for celebration.

It was a cracker.

2024-2025

What do Taylor Swift and St Johnstone FC have in common?

Saints approached Glencarse-based fashion company Little Lies to create a third kit after the superstar singer was spotted in one of their dresses.

Fashion designer Jade Robertson unveiled the charity strip in December 2024.

It’s the final kit in our gallery.

What was your favourite?