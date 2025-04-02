St Johnstone classic kits and shirt sponsors – which is your favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone classic kits and shirt sponsors – which is your favourite?

Our archive photos of Saints strips go all the way back to the 1980s. How many of these kits do you remember? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
St Johnstone great Steve Maskrey in the Bonar shirt and holding a Saints scarf above his head after winning promotion to the Scottish Premier Division.
Steve Maskrey in the Bonar shirt after winning promotion to the Premier Division. Image: SNS.

How many of these classic St Johnstone kits do you remember?

St Johnstone signed a sponsorship deal to have advertising on the front of their shirts for the first time with the Famous Grouse in 1986.

The kit will evoke memories of winning the Second Division in 1988.

Bonar will always be associated with McDiarmid Park’s greatest game, when St Johnstone defeated Airdrie in March 1990 in front of over 10,000 fans.

Hydro Electric harks back to European nights against Monaco in 1999 and Brown Construction was on the shirt when the Scottish Cup was lifted in May 2014.

But which of these was the best?

1981

Striker Ally McCoist in the Saints kit in August 1981.
Ally McCoist in August 1981. Image: SNS.

Ally McCoist wearing the St Johnstone home jersey in 1981.

Maybe you prefer the simplicity of the Umbro era with club crest and no sponsor?

1983

St Johnstone lined up on the pitch with the First Division trophy.
St Johnstone with the First Division trophy. Image: SNS.

Where does this classic Umbro blue shirt with white pin stripes rank?

Manager Alex Rennie wore his famous matching grey suit and slip-on shoes when they showed off the First Division trophy for a pre-season photocall in 1983.

1986-1989

Danny Powell in 1987, wearing the Matchwinner kit with the Famous grouse sponsor
Danny Powell in 1987. Image: SNS.

The Famous Grouse signed the first sponsorship deal with the club.

Matchwinner were kit manufacturers when the whisky brand adorned the shirt.

The red and white away kit worn by Danny Powell was a big favourite.

1986-1989

St Johnstone's Dougie Barron warming up in 1989.
St Johnstone’s Dougie Barron in 1989. Image: SNS.

Dougie Barron in the Famous Grouse blue and white home shirt before the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Celtic Park in April 1989.

St Johnstone legends Don McVicar, Paul Cherry, Steve Maskrey and Roddy Grant were among those who showcased that classic Matchwinner kit.

1989-1991

Steve Maskrey in action in April 1990. Image: SNS.

The 1989-90 season not only heralded the arrival of McDiarmid Park but also a new £100,000 shirt sponsorship deal with Dundee firm Low & Bonar.

The name Bonar adorned the front of the kit, which was manufactured by Bukta.

The home shirt will bring back memories of the famous game in March 1990 when Saints beat league leaders Airdrie 3-1 before going on to win the title.

1989-1991

St Johnstone's Mark Treanor in the red and white-striped away shirt in April 1991
Mark Treanor in the classic kit. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s Mark Treanor in the red and white striped away shirt in April 1991.

The kit was worn between 1989 and 1991.

It was such a classic it was brought back for the 2021-2022 season.

1991-1993

St Johnstone player John McClelland poses for a picture in the Perth club's kit on the pitch in 1992.
John McClelland in 1992. Image: SNS.

The Famous Grouse returned to sponsor the club in July 1991.

The six-figure contract was signed for two years with an option to renew.

1991-1993

John Davies kicks the ball while playing for St Johnstone in April 1993, with the referee in the background
John Davies in April 1993. Image: SNS.

The Famous Grouse away kit worn from 1991 to 1993.

Players who wore the shirt included John Davies, Ian Redford and Paul Wright.

1993-1994

Billy Dodds playing for St Johnstone in February 1994
Billy Dodds in February 1994. Image: SNS.

A blue home shirt with white pin stripes returned for the 1993-1994 season and was worn by record signing Billy Dodds, who joined from Dundee.

St Johnstone were relegated back to the First Division under Paul Sturrock.

1994-1996

Colin Miller in 1994
Colin Miller in 1994. Image: SNS.

Saints decided to go it alone in 1994 after “past let-downs from kit suppliers”.

They signed up Premier Marketing to create and distribute the branded “Saints Collection”. This included the home shirt, which cost £33.

1994-1996

Callum Davidson looks straight at the camera in a press shot; the defender was among the players who wore the Saints Collection.
Callum Davidson in July 1994. Image: DC Thomson.

The away kit was blue stripes on a bold yellow background.

Callum Davidson was among the players who wore the Saints Collection.

1994-1996

Jim Weir challenges a Dundee United player for the ball
Jim Weir in action. Image: SNS.

A tartan third kit was worn by Jim Weir and his team-mates when Saints beat Dundee United 1-0 at McDiarmid Park in the First Division in April 1996.

Saints couldn’t get over the line and finished fourth.

1996-1997

Callum Davidson pictured on the pitch at McDiarmid Park in July 1996
Callum Davidson in July 1996. Image: DC Thomson.

The new home strip for the 1996-1997 season featured a yellow and blue trim.

Saints won the First Division by 20 points from Airdrie in the Famous Grouse strip.

1996-1997

George O'Boyle challenges Rangers defender Richard Gough for the ball in January 1997
George O’Boyle in January 1997. Image: SNS.

The away kit for the 1996-1997 season was a “half and half” in teal and purple.

The shirt with a V-neck and collar was the latest addition to the Saints Collection and was worn by players such as George O’Boyle and Attila Sekerlioglu.

1997-1998

Gerry McMahon running in the Famous Grouse yellow away kit in 1998.
Gerry McMahon in action. Image: SNS.

Gerry McMahon in the Famous Grouse yellow away kit in 1998.

Xara was the manufacturer and Saints finished the Premier Division season in fifth.

1998-2000

George O'Boyle in the home kit made by Xara
George O’Boyle in the home kit. Image: DC Thomson.

George O’Boyle in the new home kit before the 1998-1999 season.

Hydro Electric became the main sponsor and the badge was in the style of a shield.

1998-2000

St Johnstone's Brendan Crozier kneels on the pitch for a press shot in 1998.
Brendan Crozier in 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Brendan Crozier in the away kit for the 1998-1999 season.

Hydro Electric was the sponsor when St Johnstone qualified for Europe for the first time in 28 years following a third-place finish in the Premier League.

1999-2000

a team photo of the St Johnstone squad for season 1999-2000.
The St Johnstone squad for season 1999-2000. Image: DC Thomson.

The yellow third kit arrived for the 1999-2000 season.

Saints famously drew 3-3 with Monaco in the Uefa Cup during the campaign.

2002-2003

Saints players and a store employee holding up the new Saints shirts outside Campus Sports in 2002
Showing off the shirts at Campus Sports in 2002. Image: DC Thomson.

Scottish Citylink boosted St Johnstone’s bid for a “speedy return” to the Premier League by agreeing a five-figure shirt sponsorship deal in July 2002.

The light blue away shirt was a highlight in a disappointing season.

2004-2005

Mark Baxter, Brian Soutar and Stephen Fraser beside a megabus
Mark Baxter, Brian Soutar and Stephen Fraser. Image: DC Thomson.

Mark Baxter and Stephen Fraser joined Stagecoach Group chief executive Brian Soutar on the Megabus ahead of the 2004-2005 season.

The megabus.com name appeared on the front.

2007-2008

Kenny Deuchar, Martin Hardie, Peter MacDonald and Allan McManus. Image: SNS.

George Wimpey became shirt sponsor from 2006.

Saints won the Challenge Cup final against Dunfermline Athletic in November 2007 in the yellow and blue away kit manufactured by Surridge Sports.

2010-2011

Jody Morris and Collin Samuel show off the new St Johnstone kits for the 2010-2011 season.
Jody Morris and Collin Samuel model the strips. Image: DC Thomson.

George Wimpey and Taylor Woodrow merged to form Taylor Wimpey in 2007.

Jody Morris and Collin Samuel showed off the new strips for the 2010-2011 season.

2013-2014

Nigel Hasselbaink in the Saints home shirt.
Nigel Hasselbaink in the home shirt. Image: SNS.

GS Brown Construction was the sponsor for the 2013-2014 season.

Saints wore the home shirt when they won the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 victory at Hampden against Dundee United in May 2014.

2013-2014

Saints' Gary McDonald celebrates while in the red and black away strip
Gary McDonald in October 2013. Image: SNS.

Joma was the kit manufacturer.

They delivered this classic red and black away strip during the historic season.

2017-2018

St Johnstone's Steven MacLean celebrates scoring a hat-trick in the 5-1 win against Motherwell in May 2018 with his daughter Ruby.
Steven MacLean and Ruby at full-time. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s Steven MacLean celebrates scoring a hat-trick in the 5-1 win against Motherwell in May 2018 with his daughter Ruby.

Perth-based Alan Storrar Cars was the sponsor.

The pinstripes and retro collar design was a fan favourite.

2020-2021

Murray Davidson on the Hampden Park pitch with the Scottish Cup.
Murray Davidson with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

The Binn Group was main shirt sponsor and Macron the manufacturer when Saints completed the greatest season in their history during 2020-2021.

In Callum Davidson’s first season as a manager, they finished fifth in the Premier League and won the League Cup against Livingston in February 2021.

The Scottish Cup followed in May with victory against Hibs.

2023-2024

Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring against Livingston in May 2024.
Adama Sidibeh in the change kit. Image: SNS.

Adama Sidibeh celebrates scoring against Livingston in May 2024.

The white away kit with blue and yellow flashes was another cause for celebration.

It was a cracker.

2024-2025

Fashion designer Jade Robertson unveils the Saints' charity strip on the McDiarmid Park pitch in December 2024.
Jade Robertson with the third kit. Will this go down in history as a classic St Johnstone shirt. Image: SNS.

What do Taylor Swift and St Johnstone FC have in common?

Saints approached Glencarse-based fashion company Little Lies to create a third kit after the superstar singer was spotted in one of their dresses.

Fashion designer Jade Robertson unveiled the charity strip in December 2024.

It’s the final kit in our gallery.

What was your favourite?

Conversation