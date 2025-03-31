St Johnstone need to find their form again – and fast – to have a chance of survival, says Jason Holt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone need to find their form again – and fast – to have a chance of survival, says Jason Holt

The Perth side lost 3-0 to Hibs on Saturday.

By Eric Nicolson
Jason Holt in action against Hibs.
Jason Holt in action against Hibs. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have set standards that Jason Holt believes, if sustained, would give them a fighting chance of staying in the Premiership.

The Perth midfielder knows they let them slip in the comprehensive weekend 3-0 defeat to Hibs.

And, with time running out to close the five and six-point gaps on the two teams they can realistically catch, it’s a form dip that will have to be a short one.

“Prior to this game our performance levels have been decent,” said Holt.

“I thought we started the game alright, but we fell away a bit and after we went two goals down, we struggled to get back into it.

“We huffed and puffed in the second half without troubling their goalkeeper.

“Overall, it was a really disappointing day.

Jason Holt in the warm-up before St Johnstone's game against Hibs.
Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

“It’s hard to put your finger on where it went wrong.

“We just seemed a bit off it as a team. That’s a collective.

“Hibs are a team with momentum, playing with confidence and their fans are right behind them.

“So, it was always going to be difficult.

“But we had confidence going into it ourselves, which makes it disappointing that we didn’t play well.”

Passing their way out

The first half Hibs goals which defined this contest were both scored after Saints turned over possession in their own half.

Holt insisted, however, that tactics weren’t responsible for the errors.

“That’s the nature of the beast,” said the former Livingston man.

“Since the gaffer has come in, he’s given us a playing style and we’ve stuck to it.

“There will be mistakes – in a 90-minute game of football, every one of the players will make mistakes.

“Unfortunately, sometimes you get punished for them. That happened today.

“There will be no fingers pointed. It’s a team effort and we fell short as a team.

“I think there was maybe only one effort on their goal, which ultimately isn’t enough to win a game of football.

“We realise that we weren’t at our best.

“It wasn’t the standard of performance that we need to give ourselves a chance of staying in the league.”

Junior Hoilett scoring the opening goal for Hibs.
Junior Hoilett scoring the opening goal for Hibs. Image: Shutterstock.

Saints welcome champions-elect, Celtic, to McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

Given the Perth side’s predicament, no fixtures can be written off.

Celtic test

Holt said: “It doesn’t get any easier, but you still need belief that you’re going to get something from the game.

“We’ll try and make it as difficult as we can for Celtic.

“Then it will be a question of whether we can create chances. That’s the objective.

“We need to make sure we get back to the level we’ve been at.

“Fall below that and it’s going to be really difficult to pick up points.”

Conversation