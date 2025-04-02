St Johnstone boss admits Jonathan Svedberg has found it ‘tough’ in Scotland but backs Swede to come good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss admits Jonathan Svedberg has found it ‘tough’ in Scotland but backs Swede to come good

The midfielder has struggled to make his mark with Saints so far.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg. Image: SNS.

Player and manager both know that St Johnstone fans haven’t yet seen the best of Jonathan Svedberg.

But Perth boss, Simo Valakari, is confident that will soon change.

The transition from the Swedish top-flight to the Scottish Premiership hasn’t been seamless for the January recruit, despite the fact Saints’ recent defeat to Hibs was his sixth start.

Valakari has seen Svedberg show his class on the training ground.

Now he has to produce it on a match-day.

“It is tough for Jonathan,” said Valakari.

“He is a very honest player, and we have been talking a lot.

“It is frustrating for him and, as the coach, it’s frustrating for me also because we can see the qualities he’s got.

“Players always take time to acclimatise but with the situation we’re in, we don’t have the luxury of time.

“We knew the situation – we needed the players we brought in to step up and hit the ground running straight away.

“In this league, it’s very tough and it’s a special country to play football.

Jonathan Svedberg tussles with Martin Boyle.
Jonathan Svedberg was recalled to the starting line-up against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“Jonathan believes in himself.

“He knows his strengths and knows what he can make happen for the team. He will get there because he has a lot of experience and a lot of quality.

“We know the passing range he has, and we know how he can get around the pitch into good positions and shoot from distance.

“Jonathan is capable of making those penetrating runs from midfield and that’s what we’re looking for.

“We need goals from our midfield as well as our strikers and he is one of the players who can give us that.”

Goals and assists

Svedberg isn’t the only player who has to step-up in terms of bolstering Saints’ attacking threat.

“Yes, we have been playing with the two sixes, but we need some assists or goals from everyone to make us more dangerous,” said Valakari.

“The Hibs game looked like we were just passing the ball along the back line, and it did not go anywhere.

“Our defenders are not stupid – they don’t just want to kick the ball and hope something happens.

“There weren’t enough co-ordinated movements, not enough good movements up front to free up the spaces so the defenders could pass to them.

“That’s why we ended up going back to Andy (Fisher) and having to go again.

“The players higher up were not showing enough co-operation between them and our defenders that we could progress in a good way.

“It looked like we didn’t have options. We need to fix that.

“When we do get through to the last line then we can’t hit the first player when we get the chance to cross.

Simo Valakari on the touchline at Easter Road.
Simo Valakari issuing an instruction at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

“We need to get the ball in the box and ask the question of the opponent.

“That’s what we didn’t do on Saturday and that’s why everything looks so bad. It wasn’t just one reason.

“It was a lot of little things we were not doing right.

“Now it is a sign of what kind of team we are – how you bounce back from these moments.

“That’s what we are concentrating on.”

Conversation