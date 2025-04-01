Freed St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa set for Finland move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Freed St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa set for Finland move

The ex-Liverpool academy player has been released by the Perth club.

By Eric Nicolson
Dare Olufunwa arriving at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone game.
Dare Olufunwa has been released by St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Dare Olufunwa is set for a move to Finland after St Johnstone agreed to release their defender.

With the transfer window yet to shut there, the former Liverpool and Southampton academy player won’t be without a club for long, Courier Sport understands.

Olufunwa was signed by Steven MacLean in the summer of 2023 and made 11 appearances that season.

Dare Olufunwa in action for St Johnstone against Rangers.
Dare Olufunwa in action for St Johnstone against Rangers. Image: SNS.

The 23-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Hamilton and, since returning to Perth, hasn’t been able to force his way into Simo Valakari’s first-team plans.

A Saints statement read: “We can confirm that defender Dare Olufunwa’s contract has been mutually terminated with immediate effect.

“We thank Dare for his service and wish him all the very best for the future.”

