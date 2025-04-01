Freed St Johnstone defender Dare Olufunwa set for Finland move

Dare Olufunwa is set for a move to Finland after St Johnstone agreed to release their defender.
With the transfer window yet to shut there, the former Liverpool and Southampton academy player won’t be without a club for long, Courier Sport understands.
Olufunwa was signed by Steven MacLean in the summer of 2023 and made 11 appearances that season.
The 23-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Hamilton and, since returning to Perth, hasn’t been able to force his way into Simo Valakari’s first-team plans.
A Saints statement read: “We can confirm that defender Dare Olufunwa’s contract has been mutually terminated with immediate effect.
“We thank Dare for his service and wish him all the very best for the future.”
