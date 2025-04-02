US coach hails ‘midfield dynamo’ Aaron Essel after loan from St Johnstone confirmed

The loan transfer of St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel, to America has been completed.

As revealed by Courier Sport last month, the Ghana under-23 international has joined North Texas Soccer Club, the development team of MLS side, FC Dallas until December.

North Texas, who play in the MLS Next Pro league, have confirmed that there is a recall clause for Saints as well as the potential for them to buy Essel.

A statement read: “North Texas SC announced today the acquisition of midfielder Aaron Essel on loan from St Johnstone FC for the rest of the season, with an option to execute a permanent transfer, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“St Johnstone FC holds the rights to recall Essel.”

North Texas head coach, John Gall, said: “Aaron comes with proven professional and international experience.

“A midfield dynamo, he commands the middle of the park with his determination and quality.

“He’s a player that helps those around him with his energy and commitment.

“He is an example of the standard we are creating here at the club. We are looking forward to having him on the field for us.”

Summer recruit

Essel made 19 appearances for Saints this season after being signed by Craig Levein in the summer, playing in central defence, midfield and at full-back.

He last got game-time on January 12 at Ibrox, when he was substituted at half-time.

Also currently on loan in America is Cammy MacPherson, who joined Tampa Bay Rowdies in February.