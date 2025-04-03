‘Slimmer and lighter’ Elliot Watt has caught the eye of St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Slimmer and lighter’ Elliot Watt has caught the eye of St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari

The on-loan midfielder has been benched of late.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari gets a message across to Elliot Watt in the warm-up.
Elliot Watt has taken advice from Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone loan midfielder, Elliot Watt, has taken on board his manager’s plan for improvement.

And the former Scotland under-21 international is a strong contender for a weekend recall against Celtic as a consequence.

Perth boss, Simo Valakari, admitted he came very close to starting Watt last time out against Hibs after the Burton Albion playmaker impressed him in training and two closed-doors games.

He last featured for Saints in the McDiarmid Park defeat to Hearts towards the end of February.

But Watt’s spell on the bench could soon be coming to an end.

“I was using Elliot in the international break and even in the preparation for the match, he was so close,” said Valakari.

“It was in my head to start him.

Elliot Watt in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone midfielder Elliot Watt. Image: SNS.

“But that’s easy to say on a Tuesday morning.

“He is working so hard.

“When he came, we started this process with him to change a couple of things.

“He is working very hard every day on those things. I can see the difference.

“He is slimmer and lighter. There is a difference.”

‘Crazy’ football

It’s only a matter of time before Celtic are crowned Premiership champions.

And, with Saints bottom of the league and favourites to go down, the size of the task for the hosts on Sunday doesn’t need explaining.

“There is no hiding,” said Valakari.

“They are a top, top team. Football is crazy, that’s the only thing.

“The situation where we are, it doesn’t matter who we play, we play at home and we need to go and try to win the match.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari on the touchline during the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“What I like most about them is their relentless teamwork. You can see the clear pattern.

“It doesn’t matter who they play, they execute the patterns they’ve worked on at the training ground. You can see that.

“Everyone is following the plan. That makes them such a good team.

“They have quality players who make good decisions in their rotations, and they do it from the first minute to the 90th minute.”

