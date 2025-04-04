St Johnstone dream scenario factored in as SPFL reveal play-off dates

St Johnstone now know the dates for the play-offs if they pull-off a dream end of season double shock.

Saints are one game away from the Scottish Cup final but have to beat Celtic in their semi-final later this month to be back at Hampden Park on May 24.

The task of avoiding automatic relegation and earning a home and away clash with a Championship side for the right to be playing top-flight football next season is also a daunting one, given Simo Valakari’s men are five points adrift with just seven games left.

The SPFL has announced that the play-off final will take place on Thursday, May 22 and Monday, May 26.

But they have a back-up plan should Saints finish the season in style and be in both the cup final and the play-offs.

In that scenario, the play-offs will take place on Tuesday, May 27 and Friday, May 30.