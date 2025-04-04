St Johnstone dream scenario factored in as SPFL reveal play-off dates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone dream scenario factored in as SPFL reveal play-off dates

The plans will change if Saints get to the Scottish Cup final and avoid automatic relegation.

By Eric Nicolson
A general view of the McDiarmid Park pitch.
St Johnstone are still fighting on two fronts. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone now know the dates for the play-offs if they pull-off a dream end of season double shock.

Saints are one game away from the Scottish Cup final but have to beat Celtic in their semi-final later this month to be back at Hampden Park on May 24.

The task of avoiding automatic relegation and earning a home and away clash with a Championship side for the right to be playing top-flight football next season is also a daunting one, given Simo Valakari’s men are five points adrift with just seven games left.

Manager Simo Valakari celebrates with the St Johnstone fans after their win at Livingston.
Manager Simo Valakari celebrates with the St Johnstone fans after their Scottish Cup quarter-final win at Livingston. Image: SNS.

The SPFL has announced that the play-off final will take place on Thursday, May 22 and Monday, May 26.

But they have a back-up plan should Saints finish the season in style and be in both the cup final and the play-offs.

In that scenario, the play-offs will take place on Tuesday, May 27 and Friday, May 30.

More from St Johnstone FC

Barry Douglas sitting in the stand for a St Johnstone photocall.
Barry Douglas on mindset adopted by St Johnstone in survival fight
Uche Ikpeazu training.
Uche Ikpeazu moves to next stage of St Johnstone comeback
Simo Valakari makes a point during a St Johnstone press conference.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives rebuild pledge and insists survival hopes are not…
Simo Valakari gets a message across to Elliot Watt in the warm-up.
'Slimmer and lighter' Elliot Watt has caught the eye of St Johnstone boss Simo…
Former St Johnstone player, Murray Davidson, before his last game.
St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson delivers scathing judgment on former club
Kieran McAnespie in action for St Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Former St Johnstone star Kieran McAnespie recalls unlikely winner in famous Celtic win
St Johnstone midfielder, Jonathan Svedberg before a game against Hibs.
St Johnstone boss admits Jonathan Svedberg has found it 'tough' in Scotland but backs…
St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel.
US coach hails 'midfield dynamo' Aaron Essel after loan from St Johnstone confirmed
St Johnstone great Steve Maskrey in the Bonar shirt and holding a Saints scarf above his head after winning promotion to the Scottish Premier Division.
St Johnstone classic kits and shirt sponsors – which is your favourite?
Adama Sidibeh during a break in play.
St Johnstone boss reveals reason Adama Sidibeh didn't feature at Hibs, as Simo Valakari…

Conversation