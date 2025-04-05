Barry Douglas on mindset adopted by St Johnstone in survival fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Barry Douglas on mindset adopted by St Johnstone in survival fight

The experienced defender wants to turn the pressure up on their relegation rivals.

By Eric Nicolson
Barry Douglas sitting in the stand for a St Johnstone photocall.
St Johnstone defender, Barry Douglas. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have a “nothing to lose” mentality, according to Barry Douglas.

It’s a mindset that will hopefully serve them well against Celtic on Sunday and in their battle to turn the Premiership pressure up on the clubs within catching distance.

“The reality is it will take two good games from us and two bad games for the team above us,” said the veteran defender when assessing the five and six-point gap that exists between Saints and Dundee and Kilmarnock.

“The fact we’re in the conversation to get off the bottom is a positive for us.

“Yes, it’s still a big ask and we need factors that are out with our control.

“But having played all the teams around us I’d be confident getting a result against any one of them.

“I would imagine it’s tougher for the teams above us.

“We’re coming from a perspective that we’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“If we can pick up results the pressure will definitely swing on to them.”

St Johnstone defender Barry Douglas during a break in play.
Barry Douglas is a key man for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Douglas, who came off early in last weekend’s defeat to Hibs as a precaution, knows that the odds are stacked against Saints for Sunday’s clash with the champions in waiting.

“I’m under no illusions this is going to be a really difficult game,” said the former Wolves and Leeds United man.

“We don’t face their calibre of player week in and week out.

“They’ll need to have an off-day, and we can only make sure we show good habits and hopefully get some chances to score goals.

“It’s an exciting game to look forward to – the chance to test yourself against the best players in the country.

“We’ll not put pressure or expectation on ourselves.

“They are beatable, but we need to do a lot right to give ourselves a chance.”

Mistakes

Saints shot themselves in the foot last weekend, with poor decision-making resulting in all three goals.

The general picture has been of the error-count decreasing since the turn of the year, however.

“Mistakes haven’t been anything like as frequent as they were a few months ago,” said Douglas.

“That comes from the confidence the players have built up, and the buy-in the manager has got for the way he wants us to play.

“Mistakes still can happen – as we showed against Hibs. Unfortunately, they were clinical with their finishing.

“We need to eradicate those mistakes and do the right things.

“Football is as much a psychological game as it’s physical.

“You need to get your focus back.”

Conversation