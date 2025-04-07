St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher says Perth side were written off before shock Celtic win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone goalie Andy Fisher says Perth side were written off before shock Celtic win

The Perth side shocked Scottish football by beating Celtic.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher celebrates the win against Celtic with Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher celebrates the win against Celtic with Nicky Clark. Image: PA.

St Johnstone’s shock victory over Celtic has shown they are made of the right stuff for an end-of-season relegation character test, according to Andy Fisher.

But the on-loan Swansea City goalkeeper, who produced a few stunning saves in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the champions-elect, knows that they now need to back that result up by beating Dundee United.

When the gap to second bottom opened dup to eight points the day before, most people reached the conclusion that the Perth side’s survival race was run.

Saints’ stunning result in the bottom v top weekend clash will have deflated their relegation rivals, however.

And now is the time to build on that unexpected momentum switch.

Andy Fisher denies James Forrest.
Andy Fisher denies James Forrest. Image: SNS.

“It’s massive,” said Fisher.

“I’m incredibly proud of everyone – the players, the staff, the fans, everyone behind the scenes.

“It shows we’ve bounced back from last week (a 3-0 loss to Hibs).

“That wasn’t the result we wanted or the performance we wanted.

“But we’ve got a clean sheet and a win against Celtic, which shows we can beat anyone.

“Now we have to go out next week and get the three points or this win means nothing.

“We can’t control what goes on outside of here – only what goes on inside and on the pitch.

“I think it shows real resilience. Everyone wrote us off before the game.

“You look at the schedule and you probably write yourself off in a way!

“To get this win was like a bonus three points.

“It gives us a better chance now, to hopefully go out and get another three points and claw back a bit of that difference going into the split.

“There’s still a belief within our squad we can stay up. Next week is a big game. It’s a must-win.

“We can hopefully keep the points close going into the split. Then there are obviously 15 points up for grabs in the five games after the split.”

Transformation

Fisher has now faced both Rangers and Celtic.

His Saints debut was against the former, when the error count in front of him was alarmingly high.

It was a different story at McDiarmid on Sunday for the remodelled backline.

“This is what I came here for,” he said. “I came here to play games, play against the best teams in Scotland and to show everyone what I can do.

“My first game was Rangers away. We’ve made a few signings since then to make the squad a lot better.

“The Rangers game, I had one session then played. We’ve come on leaps and bounds from there.

“We made it hard for Celtic. The change of shape helped make us solid.

Luke McCowan couldn't get his shot past Andy Fisher.
Luke McCowan couldn’t get his shot past Andy Fisher. Image: PA.

“There’s trust there at the back, we’ve got a good connection.

“We trust each other, we listen to each other.

“We work hard for each other and dig each other out of trouble when something happens.

“That’s one win, we enjoy it. But we are straight back in the morning, recover and lead into the next game and hopefully get the three points.”

Conversation