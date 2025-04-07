4 talking points as St Johnstone pick up THE shock result of Premiership season against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 talking points as St Johnstone pick up THE shock result of Premiership season against Celtic

Saints shocked Scottish football by beating Celtic.

St Johnstone's match-winner Daniels Balodis at full-time.
St Johnstone's match-winner Daniels Balodis at full-time. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone produced THE shock result of the Premiership season to beat Celtic.

Not only was it bottom v top, with over half a century of points separating the two sides before kick-off.

Saints had the weight of history on their shoulders, having not won against Celtic in 31 attempts, a run that stretched back to 2016.

In that time, the McDiarmid Park hammerings have piled up, the most recent of them a 6-0 scoreline in September.

Simo Valakari’s players also had to carry the baggage of Dundee and Kilmarnock both picking up victories the day before.

All in all, as character tests go, this one will be near the top of the list for Saints’ 16 seasons in the top-flight.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from a remarkable Sunday afternoon under the Perth sun.

Boldness gets its reward

Yes, Andy Fisher had to make a couple of very good saves in the second half.

Yes, Celtic players were inaccurate with their finishing on even more occasions.

Yes, the post came to the home team’s rescue when they were caught out by a short corner.

But when you assess the 90-plus minutes in the round there was a lot going on that contributed to a feeling of Saints (and Celtic, by Brendan Rodgers’ own admission) getting what they deserved.

As a general rule, you have to be effective from set-pieces to beat the best team in the country.

Saints were – for the goal, obviously, but on several other occasions.

That hasn’t happened often enough this season.

But arguably the biggest ‘must’ in this fixture is bold tactics.

Rodgers would have half-expected a change of formation from Saints on the back of their meek defeat to Hibs, but nobody saw a 4-4-2 coming.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari came up with a fresh plan.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari came up with a fresh plan. Image: SNS.

The last time Valakari started with that set-up, Saints were over-run at Tynecastle, and the Finn had to give up on it mid-game.

There’s no doubt that the element of surprise played a part in the hosts’ strong start, with the winning goal being scored in the middle of it.

In open play, matches against the top six have often been lost by St Johnstone because wide passing lanes have been ruthlessly exposed.

That didn’t happen. Jason Holt and Victor Griffith forced Celtic wide and when balls came into the box, Daniels Balodis and Zach Mitchell showcased superb positional awareness.

The most heartening individual display of the four mentioned was Griffith’s.

Victor Griffith in action against Celtic.
Victor Griffith in action against Celtic. Image: PA.

You suspect we’ll be seeing far more of him in a role that takes full advantage of the Panama international’s athleticism rather than the off-the-striker, number 10 position where he had predominantly been used before the weekend.

This time last week I said that this post-festive period Saints team (and their manager) deserved the benefit of the doubt, having put together a sustained spell of broadly decent performances and results since January.

Hibs away was the exception and not the rule.

One stand

Some won’t ever accept it – and have legitimate reasons.

But, in terms of how giving Celtic fans three sides of McDiarmid Park affected what happened on the pitch, the change of policy was shown up to be a red herring.

The arena clearly wasn’t more intimidating for the Saints players than it would have been in previous seasons.

You could make a case that congregating in one stand actually helped rather than hindered.

The home supporters might have arrived at the ground feeling that hopes of preserving their Premiership status were all but over but there was no trace of acceptance in the Geoff Brown Stand.

A St Johnstone fan celebrates.
St Johnstone fans had a famous result to celebrate. Image: SNS.

As he so often does, Valakari found the right words to sum up that sub-plot to the afternoon.

“Out there it felt like the whole stadium was ours. We had one stand, big noise and they showed who the home team was.”

This is no judgment on those who chose to stay away and watch the match on the television, or not at all.

But those who swapped seats from East to Main deserved to bask in a post-match feeling that they made a tangible impact on keeping their club’s season alive.

Left-back

The 11 starters earned the right for a “same again” shout from their manager at Tannadice on Saturday.

Valakari has spoken about every team selection being a blank sheet of paper, so that might not have been the case.

But, given the way Drey Wright hobbled off the pitch and the fact that he was on crutches leaving the ground, he’s unlikely to have that option.

The Wright ankle injury presents a problem.

Drey Wright leaves the field with an injury.
Drey Wright leaves the field with an injury. Image: SNS.

Taylor Steven did his best as the Englishman’s replacement but he’s a young forward who probably isn’t suited to wing-back let alone playing in a four.

Barry Douglas is the obvious like for like replacement.

However, there are doubts whether the veteran has got the legs for that role these days.

Sam Curtis is two-footed so could switch flanks comfortably.

That just passes the problem to who plays at right-back, though.

Fran Franczak also has an ankle injury and taking Mitchell out of the middle doesn’t feel like a palatable option.

Valakari may find himself with no other choice than to revert to a wing-back  formation.

Points target

Make no mistake, Dundee, Kilmarnock and Ross County – their managers, players and fans – spent Saturday night and Sunday morning thinking the worst-case scenario for their clubs was a two-leg play-off to stay in the division.

You can never take a result for granted in any circumstances but bottom against top (bottom who had just lost 3-0 the week before) was as close as it gets to that being the case.

The flipside of that is, now that bottom has beaten top, Saints couldn’t have wished for a more emphatic statement that there are no white flags flying at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher celebrates the win against Celtic with Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher celebrates the win against Celtic with Nicky Clark. Image: PA.

We’ve been here often enough to know that picking a most catchable team and hoping they collapse isn’t a worthwhile pursuit.

Much better to set a points target.

Saints are on 29 points just. A total of 38 isn’t likely to be enough but 40 could well be.

Picking up 11 points in six games is a big ask.

The task doesn’t feel nearly as mountainous as it did on Saturday evening, mind you.

