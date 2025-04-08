St Johnstone boss reveals extent of ‘big’ Drey Wright injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss reveals extent of ‘big’ Drey Wright injury blow

The Saints star was withdrawn injured from Sunday's win over Celtic.

By Fraser Mackie
Drey Wright leaves the field with an injury.
Drey Wright leaves the field with an injury against the Hoops. Image: SNS

Drey Wright sustained ankle ligament damage against Celtic and is likely to miss the rest of St Johnstone’s season.

The 29-year-old was helped off the McDiarmid Park pitch by medical staff on Sunday and replaced by Taylor Steven midway through the second half.

Perth boss Simo Valakari revealed Wright is clinging to hope he might be fit to return late in the relegation fight.

However, he admitted ‘it doesn’t look good’ and bemoaned having to go without Wright’s versatility and experience down the stretch.

“Drey doesn’t have a fracture but he’s badly damaged his ankle ligaments,” reported Valakari.

Drey Wright looks pained as his injury is assessed by St Johnstone physio staff. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“If he can still play a part this season, it would be a big bonus for us.

“It’s a real blow, Drey has been very good for us this season playing in a lot of different positions.

“First of all, he’s a good player. But he also has a lot of experience and that has been important.

“He’s filled in a lot of gaps and put in a high level of performance.

“But it’s football, we need other people to step up and take that responsibility now.

“It’s a blow for us and a bigger blow for Drey because he’s desperate to help the team.

“He is experienced, he understands this is part of the game at times but, of course, he is disappointed.

“At the same time, he’s not given up on the season yet. He says he is a fast healer so he will be trying to get back.”

Replacement plan

Wright, who missed eight months of last season with an ACL injury, made his 38th appearance of 2024/25 in the shock 1-0 success over Celtic.

Barry Douglas missed out against the champions but is expected to return – and likely replace Wright at left-back – against his former club Dundee United on Saturday.

“Barry is okay, we played a bounce game between ourselves and he played in that,” Valakari added.

