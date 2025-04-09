Simo Valakari on how stunning Celtic win has St Johnstone believing as boss explains Sven Sprangler bench call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari on how stunning Celtic win has St Johnstone believing as boss explains Sven Sprangler bench call

Saints clawed the gap between themselves and 11th place back to five points by beating the Hoops.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
By Fraser Mackie

Simo Valakari insists St Johnstone’s stunning defeat of Celtic has provided a huge injection of confidence – and vindication for their methods – ahead of the relegation run-in.

Saints secured a timely first victory of the season against a top-six side by bringing down the champions-elect at McDiarmid Park.

Valakari was thrilled by the response to not only the poor 3-0 loss to Hibernian the previous week but the deflating Saturday setbacks of Kilmarnock and Dundee both winning.

Remarkably, those relegation rivals and Ross County remain within reach with six games left to play.

Saints travel to Dundee United on Saturday before the league splits and Valakari’s men tackle a rematch with Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The Finnish coach is convinced his team can keep producing positive results in this late-season rally.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.

Valakari said: “The games against Celtic and Rangers are always different.

“That’s why, when I analyse our opponents, I don’t look too much into their matches against them.

“What I liked about our performance on Sunday is the way we went into it wanting to show we are better than we had been against Hibs.

“The players were desperate to show we are not that bad. So when you do that, you have a performance like we did, very solid and limiting Celtic to just a few chances, it does a lot for the confidence.

“Before the game, I think everyone would have taken a draw if we were offered it.

“But, as the game goes on, you start to think you can win it.  To not win it in the end would have been a big disappointment, so I was really pleased with the way we saw it out.

“This business is all about results, we have no option but to go out and perform now.

“This team has been there before and has this fight within them. Sunday’s result helps us believe in what we’re doing.”

Tactical switch

Valakari instigated a formation switch to a 4-4-2 for the first time in more than three months.

He benched Sven Sprangler, his captain since the turn of the year, and used Victor Griffith alongside Jason Holt in central midfield.

Sprangler replaced Graham Carey midway through the second half as Valakari made all four of his substitutions on 67 minutes.

“Sven has been in all season, he has played a lot of minutes for the team and led us through some difficult moments,” Valakari explained. “For tactical reasons, we made a change.

“When Sven came off the bench, in not his usual position because we needed something different, he did well and contributed to the win.”

