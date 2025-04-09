St Johnstone youth chief Alistair Stevenson to step down – and into club’s hall of fame

St Johnstone have announced long-serving youth chief Alistair Stevenson is to step down from his role at McDiarmid Park.

Stevenson, whose association with Saints stretches back to 1993, will call time on his stint as head of the club’s youth academy at the end of June.

In recognition of his “immeasurable” contribution to the St Johnstone cause, he will be inducted into the club’s hall of fame at an event later this year.

And Stevenson has agreed to continue to assist on part-time basis as club co-ordinator and liaison officer.

In Stevenson’s first spell in Perth, he helped guide stars like Danny Griffin, Stuart McCluskey, Keigan Parker and Kieran McAnespie into the first team.

After returning to McDiarmid Park from Hibs in 2012, the likes of Zander Clark, Stevie May, Chris Kane, Ali McCann and Jason Kerr came through the ranks to make themselves top team stars.

More recently, under Stevenson’s guidance, Saints have seen youth teams lift Club Academy Scotland silverware at various age groups.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb led the tributes, saying: “Alistair is a legend at St Johnstone.

“We cannot hope to replace his eye for talent and his compassion for young players and their families, so we are very pleased that he will continue to help us with these roles on a part-time basis.”

Stevenson explained his decision to call time on his full-time role with the club, adding: ““It is, of course, a hard decision to make but the main reason is so that I can spend more time with my family.

“I’ve had so many great colleagues and made so many great friends over the years. The support I have received has been huge.

“While I have been given credit for achievements in the academy, I could not have done it without the people who have worked and volunteered alongside me. I thank every single one of them.

“This is a great football club and that is why I am more than willing to continue to help out in whatever way I can.”