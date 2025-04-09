St Johnstone youth chief Alistair Stevenson to step down – and into club’s hall of fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone youth chief Alistair Stevenson to step down – and into club’s hall of fame

Stevenson's association with Saints stretches back to 1993.

By Sean Hamilton
Alistair Stevenson has made a huge contribution to St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Alistair Stevenson has made a huge contribution to St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

St Johnstone have announced long-serving youth chief Alistair Stevenson is to step down from his role at McDiarmid Park.

Stevenson, whose association with Saints stretches back to 1993, will call time on his stint as head of the club’s youth academy at the end of June.

In recognition of his “immeasurable” contribution to the St Johnstone cause, he will be inducted into the club’s hall of fame at an event later this year.

And Stevenson has agreed to continue to assist on part-time basis as club co-ordinator and liaison officer.

In Stevenson’s first spell in Perth, he helped guide stars like Danny Griffin, Stuart McCluskey, Keigan Parker and Kieran McAnespie into the first team.

After returning to McDiarmid Park from Hibs in 2012, the likes of Zander Clark, Stevie May, Chris Kane, Ali McCann and Jason Kerr came through the ranks to make themselves top team stars.

Ali McCann and Chris Kane were key members of Saints’ cup double-winning side. Image: SNS

More recently, under Stevenson’s guidance, Saints have seen youth teams lift Club Academy Scotland silverware at various age groups.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb led the tributes, saying: “Alistair is a legend at St Johnstone.

“We cannot hope to replace his eye for talent and his compassion for young players and their families, so we are very pleased that he will continue to help us with these roles on a part-time basis.”

Stevenson explained his decision to call time on his full-time role with the club, adding: ““It is, of course, a hard decision to make but the main reason is so that I can spend more time with my family.

“I’ve had so many great colleagues and made so many great friends over the years. The support I have received has been huge.

“While I have been given credit for achievements in the academy, I could not have done it without the people who have worked and volunteered alongside me. I thank every single one of them.

“This is a great football club and that is why I am more than willing to continue to help out in whatever way I can.”

