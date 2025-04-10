Simo Valakari: Celtic win must be springboard for renewed St Johnstone survival surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: Celtic win must be springboard for renewed St Johnstone survival surge

The Saints boss says his players must build on their spectacular win over the champions-to-be.

By Fraser Mackie
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari has ordered St Johnstone to ensure their shock win over Celtic becomes a springboard to a renewed survival surge.

The Saints boss is intent that the heroic 1-0 victory must count for something come the middle of next month.

The first test of his team’s ability to build on their remarkable Sunday success over the champions is away to Dundee United on Saturday.

Valakari believes beating Celtic is meaningless when it comes to planning for a vastly different test at Tannadice.

“I think it’s always tricky when you have been successful against the Old Firm because the next game, there is a lot expected of you,” Valakari cautioned.

“We have to understand that, prepare for that and make sure it doesn’t affect us.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari came up with a fresh plan.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari came up with a fresh plan against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“We can’t just think that because we got a big result last Sunday, everything will now happen for us no problem.

“That’s not the case. We have to build on Sunday’s win. This game will be even more difficult in a lot of ways.

“If things don’t happen for us early on, we can’t get frustrated like we did against Hibs.

“We have to stick to our game, keep pushing and doing the things we’ve worked on.

“We needed the three points, we got them, but it’s about the next game now.”

Last weekend was a wild one in the Premiership relegation picture as the bottom three all won, dragging Ross County back into bother.

Victories for Kilmarnock and Dundee appeared to make St Johnstone’s survival task a mission impossible with the visit of Celtic looming.

However, Daniels Balodis’s fourth minute winner created the shock of the season to breathe new life into that bid.

Valakari reckons there are more unexpected developments to come near the drop zone.

‘Twists and turns to come’

He said: “We have always been honest with each other; we knew the situation on Sunday could be bad before the match.

“The three points helps. But we’re still behind and now we go into another match needing more.

“Last Sunday was the first of many twists and turns to come between now and the end of the season.

“I told the players this. The next few weeks will be crazy because crazy things happen in football.

“There will be other things to come, that’s certain, so let’s hope we’re on the good side of it.”

Meanwhile, Valakari says Victor Griffith’s deployment in a deeper role against Celtic showed the Panama midfielder in a better light.

Victor Griffith in action against Celtic.
Victor Griffith in action against Celtic. Image: PA.

Griffith, who missed a month after suffering an ankle injury on his fifth appearance for the club, had been chiefly used behind a striker.

But Valakari said: “On Sunday, Victor was closer to what we know he can be.

“Victor played in his best position, which I think is that No 8, a box-to-box midfielder.

“Hopefully we will have a strong finish to the season from Victor now his injury is over.

“For four weeks, he pushed himself to come back all the time. When he returned, he probably wasn’t fully ready, even though he played 90 minutes against Hibs.

“But getting those minutes and getting full training weeks again has had a positive impact on him.”

