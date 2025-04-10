Simo Valakari: Celtic win must be springboard for renewed St Johnstone survival surge

Simo Valakari has ordered St Johnstone to ensure their shock win over Celtic becomes a springboard to a renewed survival surge.

The Saints boss is intent that the heroic 1-0 victory must count for something come the middle of next month.

The first test of his team’s ability to build on their remarkable Sunday success over the champions is away to Dundee United on Saturday.

Valakari believes beating Celtic is meaningless when it comes to planning for a vastly different test at Tannadice.

“I think it’s always tricky when you have been successful against the Old Firm because the next game, there is a lot expected of you,” Valakari cautioned.

“We have to understand that, prepare for that and make sure it doesn’t affect us.

“We can’t just think that because we got a big result last Sunday, everything will now happen for us no problem.

“That’s not the case. We have to build on Sunday’s win. This game will be even more difficult in a lot of ways.

“If things don’t happen for us early on, we can’t get frustrated like we did against Hibs.

“We have to stick to our game, keep pushing and doing the things we’ve worked on.

“We needed the three points, we got them, but it’s about the next game now.”

Last weekend was a wild one in the Premiership relegation picture as the bottom three all won, dragging Ross County back into bother.

Victories for Kilmarnock and Dundee appeared to make St Johnstone’s survival task a mission impossible with the visit of Celtic looming.

However, Daniels Balodis’s fourth minute winner created the shock of the season to breathe new life into that bid.

Valakari reckons there are more unexpected developments to come near the drop zone.

‘Twists and turns to come’

He said: “We have always been honest with each other; we knew the situation on Sunday could be bad before the match.

“The three points helps. But we’re still behind and now we go into another match needing more.

“Last Sunday was the first of many twists and turns to come between now and the end of the season.

“I told the players this. The next few weeks will be crazy because crazy things happen in football.

“There will be other things to come, that’s certain, so let’s hope we’re on the good side of it.”

Meanwhile, Valakari says Victor Griffith’s deployment in a deeper role against Celtic showed the Panama midfielder in a better light.

Griffith, who missed a month after suffering an ankle injury on his fifth appearance for the club, had been chiefly used behind a striker.

But Valakari said: “On Sunday, Victor was closer to what we know he can be.

“Victor played in his best position, which I think is that No 8, a box-to-box midfielder.

“Hopefully we will have a strong finish to the season from Victor now his injury is over.

“For four weeks, he pushed himself to come back all the time. When he returned, he probably wasn’t fully ready, even though he played 90 minutes against Hibs.

“But getting those minutes and getting full training weeks again has had a positive impact on him.”