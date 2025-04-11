St Johnstone boss lays down Tannadice challenge for Adama Sidibeh

Simo Valakari hopes a return to Tannadice provides a platform for atonement for St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.

The Gambian was infamously sent off twice in the 2-0 defeat to Dundee United under Craig Levein back in August.

Sidibeh picked up a second yellow card for a foul then an additional red from Don Robertson for retaliating to Kevin Holt.

That marked the low point of Sidibeh’s early-season struggles to match the heroics of last spring when his five goals helped keep Saints out of relegation bother.

Sidibeh was hit with a four-match suspension after his United rage. Regaining any semblance of form proved tough through the 17-game goal drought that followed.

The 26-year-old has shown glimpses of his explosive best recently and Valakari believes he can use tomorrow’s test to his advantage.

Valakari said: “Adama will go back to Dundee United with something to prove after what happened there earlier in the season.

“You don’t want players thinking too much sometimes but, for Adama, we want him to have that balance.

“We want him going there thinking: ‘Yes, I messed up last time I was here, but I want to show everyone how I have improved’.

“It’s about keeping that free spirit he has, but also showing people what he’s about.

“The second season is never easy for a player. When he arrived, nobody knew about him and, in every game, he was a surprise.

“Over time, people get to know you. So, it becomes tougher. And he’s gone into this season with a lot of expectation – from himself, the club and the fans.

“It been difficult for him to live up with that and, when it doesn’t happen for you, it’s tough. Now he’s climbing back again, you can see that.”

Sidibeh’s barren spell ended with the only goal of the Scottish Cup home win over Hamilton in February and he followed up by netting against Hearts.

However, it’s his maturing performances as a team player that impressed Valakari more than those strikes.

He and Makenzie Kirk earned praise for their endeavours against the Celtic defence in Sunday’s stunning 1-0 win.

“The last month wasn’t easy for Adama because of his energy levels, he was observing Ramadan,” noted Valakari.

“But you saw last weekend against Celtic what he brings to the team.

“He is contributing more. Against Celtic he won a lot of headers, held the ball up, ran in behind and his defending along with Makenzie up front was good.

“You can see things coming together for Adama in this team. He is improving.

“You can see it in his game because he’s learning how to be a more complete striker.

“Scoring the goal in the cup game helped him and now you can see him thinking about the team a lot more.”

Valakari anticipates requiring a totally different tactical approach to the Celtic game when confronted by Jim Goodwin’s European hopefuls.

He explained: “Celtic are not the most physical side. They are fantastic and very skilful, so we had to impose ourselves in their faces.

“In other games, like Dundee United, it’s a different test completely and that’s the beauty of this league.

“Against Celtic we were mostly destroying their game. But, in the games to come, we maybe don’t have that capability to just destroy.

“Some other teams are bigger, stronger, more physical than us. So we have to find other ways of doing it.

“It’s not as simple as just saying we copy what we did against Celtic.

“Dundee United are at home, going for Europe and have different strengths.

“I think we will have to pass better, keep the ball better and be smarter in possession.”