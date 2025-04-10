Uche Ikpeazu takes significant stride towards St Johnstone debut as boss talks Drey Wright injury cover

Uche Ikpeazu has taken a significant stride towards a much-delayed St Johnstone debut.

The striker, who has undergone three knee operations since signing last summer, participated in a ‘modified’ first team training session on Friday.

Simo Valakari was at pains not to set any targets, in light of the multiple setbacks already suffered by Ikpeazu on his arduous rehab trail.

However, he welcomed the development of the 30-year-old moving his comeback on to football-related work.

And he expressed his delight at qualities that the ex-Hearts forward exhibited in the drills.

Valakari said: “It’s a big positive for Uche, it’s one step forward. It was good to see him back.

“He is a big character, a big person who could make the players around him play better.

“Watching him out there for the first time, you see what he can bring.

“In the exercises, I see his smart movements for the team. When you are under pressure, you can find this pivot point – he can hold the ball up, link up with the players.

“Uche believes he can play this season. It’s a massive boost if we can use him.

“We have been talking so much about him for months – that he might be back in January and this and that.

“So, I don’t really want to raise hopes so much. But, right now, it’s a bonus.”

Meanwhile, Barry Douglas is in contention to deputise for Drey Wright in tomorrow’s game at Dundee United.

The veteran left-back was omitted from last Sunday’s Celtic game to give him more recovery time from a hamstring issue.

Valakari reported: “Barry has trained all week. He wasn’t quite right last week.

“There was no point in even having him on the bench. It was better to make sure he was right for this match.”

Wright has been ruled out for the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage sustained in the 1-0 win over the champions.