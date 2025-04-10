Uche Ikpeazu takes significant stride towards St Johnstone debut as boss talks Drey Wright injury cover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Uche Ikpeazu takes significant stride towards St Johnstone debut as boss talks Drey Wright injury cover

The big striker has been injured since pre-season.

By Fraser Mackie
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

Uche Ikpeazu has taken a significant stride towards a much-delayed St Johnstone debut.

The striker, who has undergone three knee operations since signing last summer, participated in a ‘modified’ first team training session on Friday.

Simo Valakari was at pains not to set any targets, in light of the multiple setbacks already suffered by Ikpeazu on his arduous rehab trail.

However, he welcomed the development of the 30-year-old moving his comeback on to football-related work.

And he expressed his delight at qualities that the ex-Hearts forward exhibited in the drills.

Valakari said: “It’s a big positive for Uche, it’s one step forward. It was good to see him back.

Uche Ikpeazu training.
St Johnstone striker, Uche Ikpeazu is closing in on a comeback. Image: SNS

“He is a big character, a big person who could make the players around him play better.

“Watching him out there for the first time, you see what he can bring.

“In the exercises, I see his smart movements for the team. When you are under pressure, you can find this pivot point – he can hold the ball up, link up with the players.

Uche believes he can play this season. It’s a massive boost if we can use him.

“We have been talking so much about him for months – that he might be back in January and this and that.

“So, I don’t really want to raise hopes so much. But, right now, it’s a bonus.”

Meanwhile, Barry Douglas is in contention to deputise for Drey Wright in tomorrow’s game at Dundee United.

Barry Douglas gives an instruction to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Barry Douglas is on course to replace Drey Wright. Image: SNS

The veteran left-back was omitted from last Sunday’s Celtic game to give him more recovery time from a hamstring issue.

Valakari reported: “Barry has trained all week. He wasn’t quite right last week.

“There was no point in even having him on the bench. It was better to make sure he was right for this match.”

Wright has been ruled out for the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage sustained in the 1-0 win over the champions.

Conversation