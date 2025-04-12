Simo Valakari: St Johnstone boss insists survival fight still on despite ‘frustrating’ Dundee United loss

Simo Valakari would prefer St Johnstone were closer to their relegation rivals as they enter the split.

But the Saints boss insists his side’s fight for survival is still well and truly on, despite a “frustrating” defeat to Dundee United.

Saints were in control early on against the Tangerines, having won the toss and turned the home team around.

But when the Perth side coughed up an unnecessary corner 25 minutes in – then failed to defend it – Emmanuel Adegboyega’s back post goal for United put the visitors on the back foot.

Despite tactical and personnel changes, Saints, shooting down the slope after the break, didn’t show enough urgency in pursuit of an equaliser until the final few minutes.

But Valakari was heartened by most of what he saw from his team ahead of a make-or-break run of five post-split fixtures.

He said “We played well. We put on a performance.

“We knew it would be very tight. We thought it would be a game of few chances.

“The first half was very evenly matched. Yes – we can be disappointed and we are disappointed with how we lost the goal.

“Not about defending the set piece, because those things can happen, but how we concede the corner.

“It was good defending of the long ball, knocking it back to midfield. But then there was no communication that we could maybe turn and we kick-it out for a corner from the halfway line.”

Having fallen behind, Saints were forced into their first change when Zac Mitchell went off injured, to be replaced by Sven Sprangler.

By the final stretch of the game, attacking players were plentiful in Valakari’s side.

Still, they could not find a way past Jack Walton, whose goal led a charmed life in the last five minutes.

Dundee remain five points clear of Saints in 11th place – and have a chance to stretch their lead to eight points against Hibs tomorrow.

But the Perth side’s boss, with a Scottish Cup semi-final to come before the resumption of their survival fight, is confident his players can salvage the club’s Premiership status.

“In the end, we put everything in. It’s not very often you only see two recognised defenders on the pitch, in Barry Douglas and Daniels Balodis. Everyone else was attack-minded,” said Valakari.

“There were small things, late on. Sometimes shots are inside the post, sometimes outside the post and we’re frustrated with the result. It wasn’t the result we wanted.

“But performance, the fight is there, everything is there.

“Now, five games to go. Would we like to be closer to our opponents? Yes, but we could not get there.

“Now it’s five games. Let’s see where we go.

“When you play against your rivals, it makes each three points more valuable because either you get them or your direct opponent.

“Every moment counts. And that’s why I believe there are lots of crazy things still to happen.”