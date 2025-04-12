Simo Valakari: St Johnstone boss insists survival fight still on despite ‘frustrating’ Dundee United loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: St Johnstone boss insists survival fight still on despite ‘frustrating’ Dundee United loss

Saints fell behind in the first half at Tannadice and could not find a way back.

Simo Valakari urges his side on against Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Simo Valakari urges his side on against Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Simo Valakari would prefer St Johnstone were closer to their relegation rivals as they enter the split.

But the Saints boss insists his side’s fight for survival is still well and truly on, despite a “frustrating” defeat to Dundee United.

Saints were in control early on against the Tangerines, having won the toss and turned the home team around.

But when the Perth side coughed up an unnecessary corner 25 minutes in – then failed to defend it – Emmanuel Adegboyega’s back post goal for United put the visitors on the back foot.

Despite tactical and personnel changes, Saints, shooting down the slope after the break, didn’t show enough urgency in pursuit of an equaliser until the final few minutes.

But Valakari was heartened by most of what he saw from his team ahead of a make-or-break run of five post-split fixtures.

He said “We played well. We put on a performance.

Kristijan Trapanovski was bright in possession but the Tangeringes struggled to get the ball to him.
Kristijan Trapanovski was bright in possession but the Tangeringes struggled to get the ball to him. Image: SNS

“We knew it would be very tight. We thought it would be a game of few chances.

“The first half was very evenly matched. Yes – we can be disappointed and we are disappointed with how we lost the goal.

“Not about defending the set piece, because those things can happen, but how we concede the corner.

“It was good defending of the long ball, knocking it back to midfield. But then there was no communication that we could maybe turn and we kick-it out for a corner from the halfway line.”

Having fallen behind, Saints were forced into their first change when Zac Mitchell went off injured, to be replaced by Sven Sprangler.

By the final stretch of the game, attacking players were plentiful in Valakari’s side.

Still, they could not find a way past Jack Walton, whose goal led a charmed life in the last five minutes.

(L to R) Sven Sprangler, Barry Douglas and Taylor Steven sum up St Johnstone’s dejection at full time against Dundee United. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Dundee remain five points clear of Saints in 11th place – and have a chance to stretch their lead to eight points against Hibs tomorrow.

But the Perth side’s boss, with a Scottish Cup semi-final to come before the resumption of their survival fight, is confident his players can salvage the club’s Premiership status.

“In the end, we put everything in. It’s not very often you only see two recognised defenders on the pitch, in Barry Douglas and Daniels Balodis. Everyone else was attack-minded,” said Valakari.

“There were small things, late on. Sometimes shots are inside the post, sometimes outside the post and we’re frustrated with the result. It wasn’t the result we wanted.

“But performance, the fight is there, everything is there.

“Now, five games to go. Would we like to be closer to our opponents? Yes, but we could not get there.

“Now it’s five games. Let’s see where we go.

“When you play against your rivals, it makes each three points more valuable because either you get them or your direct opponent.

“Every moment counts. And that’s why I believe there are lots of crazy things still to happen.”

Zach Mitchell has talked up the spirit in the St Johnstone camp. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh at full-time after scoring the winner against Hamilton Accies.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari.
Alistair Stevenson has made a huge contribution to St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
Drey Wright leaves the field with an injury.
St Johnstone goalkeeper Andy Fisher celebrates the win against Celtic with Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone's match-winner Daniels Balodis at full-time.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
