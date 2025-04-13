3 St Johnstone talking points from Dundee United loss as injury fears mount and post-split task laid bare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 St Johnstone talking points from Dundee United loss as injury fears mount and post-split task laid bare

Saints could not find a way back into the game at Tannadice after falling behind in the first half.

Zach Mitchell was taken off injured before the interval at Tannadice. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Too many of St Johnstone’s problems this season have been self-inflicted.

That it was no different at Tannadice will feel particularly frustrating for everyone connected with the club, given the hard work that went into last weekend’s incredible win over Celtic.

Everything came together against the Hoops.

It didn’t exactly fall apart in the City of Discovery – Saints were comfortable for long spells against their Europe-chasing hosts.

But they fell behind from a goal that came from an entirely needlessly conceded corner kick, at a time when the game was progressing favourably.

The Perth side had plenty of time to play their way back into the contest, but, even after a late flurry in front of the United goal, nothing fell their way.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to assess Saints’ final performance before the Premiership split – and what it means for the crucial fixtures to come.

Too little, too late

Sven Spranger and Barry Douglas cut dejected figures at full-time. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Saints looked comfortable right from the start at Tannadice.

Having won the toss, they opted – shrewdly – to turn United around and deny them their preference for shooting down the slope in the second half.

Stephen Duke-McKenna was a lively presence on the left flank, teaming up frequently with Barry Douglas and Makenzie Kirk to find pockets of space from which to cross.

“Good early work” feels a decent way to describe what the Perth side were up to at that point.

The mistake that led to the unnecessarily conceded corner from which United took the lead was of the sort that just shouldn’t happen.

It was a basic failure of communication – near enough at the half-way line – that cost Saints a decisive corner.

In the aftermath, “more of the same” felt like a sensible approach, such was the level of comfort Simo Valakari’s side had earned themselves up to then.

But even as the substitutions – both tactical and injury-related – mounted, and as the clock kept moving forward, Saints’ level of urgency stayed where it was.

That’s to say there simply wasn’t enough of it – not until the final 10 minutes.

By that time, Saints had just two recognised defenders – Daniels Balodis and Barry Douglas (along with goalkeeper Andy Fisher) – left on the park, with eight midfielders and attackers making up the 11.

Nevertheless, they did not come close enough to scoring until that final flurry, when efforts from Josh McPake x2, Benji Kimpioka and Nicky Clark all came close.

Had the match continued for another five minutes, Saints might have found the equaliser they were looking for.

But they should have gone looking for it with more intensity, earlier in the match.

Another defensive injury

The last thing St Johnstone needed over the weekend was another defensive injury concern.

They got one anyway.

When Zach Mitchell slumped to the turf just before the half-hour mark, he did so of his own accord, without having been subjected to an obvious, triggering challenge.

Worryingly, the on-loan Charlton centre-back appeared to be clutching a hamstring and there was no debate about whether or not he would continue.

With no defenders on the bench, Valakari replaced Mitchell with Sven Sprangler; a midfielder by trade, albeit one who has stood in at centre-back already this season.

Following hot on the heels of Drey Wright’s likely season-ending injury sustained in the win over Celtic, the prospect of losing Mitchell feels an ominous one.

There really is no dressing it up – if he is ruled out, Saints survival chances will be damaged.

Expect news on that front early in the week.

Five games, five points

Simo Valakari and his players know now exactly what’s required of them to stay up. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Such is the ever-decreasing amount of room for manoeuvre, a defeat, in and of itself, is not the only thing Saints have to concern themselves with, come the full-time whistle.

It’s the potential consequences of a defeat.

In this case, it gave Dundee a chance to stretch their advantage in 11th place to either six or eight points, if they could find a way to take something at Easter Road.

In hindsight, with the Dark Blues having slumped to a four-goal hiding, there was no need for concern.

But this is the position Saints now find themselves in.

With five post-split games to go, they are five points behind Dundee and six behind Ross County and Kilmarnock.

Their task is simple on paper – win games.

But they must also hope their rivals cut each other’s throats.

“Would we like to be closer to our opponents? Yes, but we could not get there,” was the manager’s post-match assessment at Tannadice.

“Now it’s five games. Let’s see where we go.

“When you play against your rivals, it makes each three points more valuable because either you get them or your direct opponent.

“Every moment counts. And that’s why I believe there are lots of crazy things still to happen.”

Let’s hope so.

