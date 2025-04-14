Graham Carey explains how Scottish Cup semi is perfect preparation for St Johnstone’s do-or-die relegation scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey explains how Scottish Cup semi is perfect preparation for St Johnstone’s do-or-die relegation scrap

Saints face Celtic at Hampden next weekend, before returning to their relegation battle.

St Johnstone's Graham Carey at Fir Park before the game against Motherwell.
St Johnstone's Graham Carey. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

St Johnstone are fighting for their Premiership lives with just five games remaining.

Under the circumstances, a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic could be seen as an unnecessary distraction.

But Graham Carey insists a last-four Hampden clash with the Hoops is just what Saints need before heading into their do-or-die post-split fixtures.

“It’s better than having a week off,” he said.

“I think we’ll be in a bit more of a rhythm going into the split [off the back of the semi-final]. If we didn’t have a game, we’d probably have a friendly anyway.

“So it’s better having a semi-final than a friendly, isn’t it?

“We’re still focused on the league 100%. But going into next week, we’ll obviously try and get into the final.”

Saints were determined to build on last weekend’s shock win over Celtic when they took on Dundee United on Saturday.

Dejected St Johnstone stars after failing to find an equaliser.
Dejected St Johnstone stars after failing to find an equaliser. Image: SNS

Unfortunately, after conceding a poor first half goal, they could not find a way back into the contest, despite having eight midfielders and attackers on the pitch by the end of the game.

Failing to capitalise on taking that “bonus” three points from Celtic was frustrating, admitted Carey.

But the Irishman is refusing to allow himself to slump into a negative mindset.

“Six points would have been massive from the two games [against Celtic and United],” he explained.

“I think two weeks ago, if you asked everyone, you’d probably take three points from the two games.

“However, having got the result last week, it is a bit disappointing that we didn’t get anything out of the game [at Tannadice].

“But honestly, you get nothing from complaining and moaning. There’s still five games to go in the league and a cup semi-final. So we do need to be positive.

Graham Carey takes the acclaim of the St Johnstone fans.
Graham Carey celebrates at full-time in Livingston, where his stunning goal secured Saints’ place in the semis. Image: SNS

“It’s still in our hands and the cup semi-final takes care of itself.

“That’ll be a one-off day, great for the fans and hopefully we can go there, get a result and get into the final.

“But our bread and butter is the league. I think there’s a lot more positives from this game than there was our last away game at Hibs.

“Like I said, we just need a bit more composure and a bit more quality in the final third.

“We need to score more goals.”

