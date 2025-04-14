Graham Carey explains how Scottish Cup semi is perfect preparation for St Johnstone’s do-or-die relegation scrap

St Johnstone are fighting for their Premiership lives with just five games remaining.

Under the circumstances, a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic could be seen as an unnecessary distraction.

But Graham Carey insists a last-four Hampden clash with the Hoops is just what Saints need before heading into their do-or-die post-split fixtures.

“It’s better than having a week off,” he said.

“I think we’ll be in a bit more of a rhythm going into the split [off the back of the semi-final]. If we didn’t have a game, we’d probably have a friendly anyway.

“So it’s better having a semi-final than a friendly, isn’t it?

“We’re still focused on the league 100%. But going into next week, we’ll obviously try and get into the final.”

Saints were determined to build on last weekend’s shock win over Celtic when they took on Dundee United on Saturday.

Unfortunately, after conceding a poor first half goal, they could not find a way back into the contest, despite having eight midfielders and attackers on the pitch by the end of the game.

Failing to capitalise on taking that “bonus” three points from Celtic was frustrating, admitted Carey.

But the Irishman is refusing to allow himself to slump into a negative mindset.

“Six points would have been massive from the two games [against Celtic and United],” he explained.

“I think two weeks ago, if you asked everyone, you’d probably take three points from the two games.

“However, having got the result last week, it is a bit disappointing that we didn’t get anything out of the game [at Tannadice].

“But honestly, you get nothing from complaining and moaning. There’s still five games to go in the league and a cup semi-final. So we do need to be positive.

“It’s still in our hands and the cup semi-final takes care of itself.

“That’ll be a one-off day, great for the fans and hopefully we can go there, get a result and get into the final.

“But our bread and butter is the league. I think there’s a lot more positives from this game than there was our last away game at Hibs.

“Like I said, we just need a bit more composure and a bit more quality in the final third.

“We need to score more goals.”