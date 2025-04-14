St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: 3 home games and last day McDiarmid Park clash with Dundee

St Johnstone have been handed a potential final day fight for Premiership survival against Dundee.

The SPFL’s post-split fixture announcement has revealed Saints will get three out of five games at home – ALL against their relegation rivals.

A week on Saturday, Simo Valakari’s men kick-off with a trip to Motherwell, where they saved their top-flight status last season under Craig Levein.

Then there are back-to-back matches at McDiarmid Park – Kilmarnock and Ross County.

Those games are followed by a midweek trip to Tynecastle.

The last fixture of Saints’ campaign is a local derby against Dundee.

Valakari will be hoping his team can trim the current five-point gap between the sides to just two, which would give the Perth team hope of avoiding automatic relegation in dramatic style.

The full bottom six fixtures are –

Saturday, April 26

Hearts v Dundee

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Saturday, May 3

Dundee v Motherwell

Ross County v Hearts

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

Saturday, May 10

Hearts v Motherwell

Kilmarnock v Dundee

St Johnstone v Ross County

Wednesday, May 14

Dundee v Ross County

Hearts v St Johnstone

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Sunday, May 18

Kilmarnock v Hearts

Ross County v Motherwell

St Johnstone v Dundee