St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed: 3 home games and last day McDiarmid Park clash with Dundee

St Johnstone have been handed a potential final day fight for Premiership survival against Dundee.
The SPFL’s post-split fixture announcement has revealed Saints will get three out of five games at home – ALL against their relegation rivals.
A week on Saturday, Simo Valakari’s men kick-off with a trip to Motherwell, where they saved their top-flight status last season under Craig Levein.
Then there are back-to-back matches at McDiarmid Park – Kilmarnock and Ross County.
Those games are followed by a midweek trip to Tynecastle.
The last fixture of Saints’ campaign is a local derby against Dundee.
Valakari will be hoping his team can trim the current five-point gap between the sides to just two, which would give the Perth team hope of avoiding automatic relegation in dramatic style.
The full bottom six fixtures are –
Saturday, April 26
Hearts v Dundee
Kilmarnock v Ross County
Motherwell v St Johnstone
Saturday, May 3
Dundee v Motherwell
Ross County v Hearts
St Johnstone v Kilmarnock
Saturday, May 10
Hearts v Motherwell
Kilmarnock v Dundee
St Johnstone v Ross County
Wednesday, May 14
Dundee v Ross County
Hearts v St Johnstone
Motherwell v Kilmarnock
Sunday, May 18
Kilmarnock v Hearts
Ross County v Motherwell
St Johnstone v Dundee
