Zach Mitchell injury latest as on-loan St Johnstone defender gets hamstring scan

St Johnstone will find out on Tuesday if Zach Mitchell has played his last game for the Perth club.

The on-loan Charlton Athletic centre-back was substituted with a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Dundee United.

Mitchell underwent a scan on Monday afternoon, with the results expected the day after.

It would be a huge blow to Saints’ hopes of staying in the Premiership, and backing up their league victory over Celtic in the Scottish Cup, if the 20-year-old gets bad news.

He has taken to Scottish football like a duck to water following his deadline day January switch.

Mitchell’s absence will add to a mounting injury list in defensive positions for boss, Simo Valakari.

Bozo Mikulic suffered a ruptured ACL on the training ground, while Drey Wright faces a race against time to return from an ankle injury and play a part in Saints’ survival bid.

Daniels Balodis is the only fit, out-and-out, centre-half at McDiarmid Park.