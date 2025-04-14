Zach Mitchell injury latest as on-loan St Johnstone defender gets hamstring scan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zach Mitchell injury latest as on-loan St Johnstone defender gets hamstring scan

The Charlton Athletic centre-back was taken off at the weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Zach Mitchell gets treatment at Tannadice.
Zach Mitchell was taken off injured before the interval at Tannadice. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

St Johnstone will find out on Tuesday if Zach Mitchell has played his last game for the Perth club.

The on-loan Charlton Athletic centre-back was substituted with a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Dundee United.

Mitchell underwent a scan on Monday afternoon, with the results expected the day after.

It would be a huge blow to Saints’ hopes of staying in the Premiership, and backing up their league victory over Celtic in the Scottish Cup, if the 20-year-old gets bad news.

Zach Mitchell warming up for a game.
Zach Mitchell. Image: SNS.

He has taken to Scottish football like a duck to water following his deadline day January switch.

Mitchell’s absence will add to a mounting injury list in defensive positions for boss, Simo Valakari.

Bozo Mikulic suffered a ruptured ACL on the training ground, while Drey Wright faces a race against time to return from an ankle injury and play a part in Saints’ survival bid.

Daniels Balodis is the only fit, out-and-out, centre-half at McDiarmid Park.

Conversation